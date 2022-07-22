The following incidents were reported during the month of June.
Wednesday, June 1
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17546 96th Ave.
- Authorized controlled burning reported at 16556 84th Place.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9946 Deerwood Lane/99th.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 14850 75th Ave.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 7190 Terraceview Lane.
Thursday, June 2
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction 9487 Winslow Chase.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7564 Mariner Drive.
Friday, June 3
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9610 Grove Circle.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 6200 Hemlock Lane.
- Assist invalid at 9966 Monticello Lane.
Saturday, June 4
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 8150 Wedgewood Lane.
Sunday, June 5
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 16947 81st Place.
- Responded to fires in structure other than in a building at 9240 Cottonwood Lane.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11852 Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, June 6
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 9756 101st Place.
- No incident found on arrival at 9580 Zachary Lane.
- Smoke or odor removal at 7349 Berkshire Court.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6560 Lanewood Lane.
- Building fire reported at 17455 32nd Ave. in Plymouth.
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 8033 Narcissus Lane.
Tuesday, June 7
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11201 90th Ave.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 7384 Narcissuss Lane.
- No incident found on arrival at Hwy. 610 and Interstate 94.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction 12915 63rd Ave.
Wednesday, June 8
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Blackoaks Lane.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8800 Yellowstone Lane.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7240 Balsam Lane.
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 7918 Shadyview Lane.
Thursday, June 9
- Unauthorized burning reported at 17279 91st Ave.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 9251 Blackoaks Lane.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4547 Scott Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 17955 92nd Ave.
- Building fire reported at 4547 Scott Ave. in Robbinsdale.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9565 103rd Ave.
Friday, June 10
- Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire at 11330 Red Fox Drive.
- Central station, malicious false alarm reported at 6340 Wedgwood Road.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 15980 105th Ave.
Saturday, June 11
- Grass fire reported at Hemlock Lane and 62nd Lane.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13832 85th Ave.
Sunday, June 12
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 8038 Arrowwood Lane.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9256 Queensland Lane.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12352 Lakeview Drive.
- Water problem reported at 15424 Bass Lake Road.
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8200 Main St.
Monday, June 13
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 16600 92nd Ave.
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11620 Fountains Drive.
Tuesday, June 14
- Public service assistance reported at 16148 70th Ave.
- False alarm or false call reported at 9201 Garland Lane.
Wednesday, June 15
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 8845 Sycamore Lane.
Thursday, June 16
- No incident found on arrival at Ranier Lane and 92nd Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway.
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 9831 Deerwood Lane.
- Emergency medical service reported at 14500 99th Ave.
- Power line down at 7453 Mariner Drive.
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke on Interstate 94.
Friday, June 17
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9936 Alvarado Lane.
- Chemical spill or leak reported at 7351 Kirkwood Lane.
- Building fire reported at 7917 81st Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
Saturday, June 18
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 9205 Queensland Lane.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 8100 Main Street.
Sunday, June 19
- Building fire reported at 11332 82nd Place.
- Water or steam leak reported at 14151 Territorial Road.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8502 Pineview Lane.
Monday, June 20
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7047 Ximines Lane.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 9830 Revere Lane.
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 16995 Weaver Lake Drive.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 18913 96th Ave.
Tuesday, June 21
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11871 Fountains Way.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 11421 71st/Deerwood Lane.
- Water or steam leak reported at 9753 Hemlock Lane.
Wednesday, June 22
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6807 Forestview Lane.
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 9575 Ranchview Lane.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 457 West Eagle Lake Drive.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 11516 100th Place.
Thursday, June 23
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction 6205 Eagle Lake Drive.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO reported at 8731 Goldenrod Lane.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 9288 Wellington Lane.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 10950 85th Ave.
- Special outside fire reported at 9555 Upland Lane.
- Special outside fire reported at 9513 Blackoaks Lane.
- Assist police or other governmental agency at Territorial Road and County Road 81 in Dayton.
Friday, June 24
- Search for person in water at 14900 Bass Lake Road.
Saturday, June 25
- Public service assistance reported at 9952 107th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 10228 Orleans Lane.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 8250 Vagabond Lane.
Sunday, June 26
- Cover assignment, standby at 5700 85th Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8655 Interstate 94.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 1609 82nd Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
- Medical assisted the EMS crew at 7817 Unity Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
Monday, June 27
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12880 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6801 Deerwood Lane.
- Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire at 11655 Arbor Lakes Parkway.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7898 Juneau Lane.
Tuesday, June 28
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11700 80th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7847 Ranchview Lane.
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill reported at 16500 96th Ave.
- Overheated motor reported at 501 Second St. SE in Osseo.
Wednesday, June 29
- Central station, malicious false alarm reported at 7365 Kirkwood Court.
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on Weaver Lake Road.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11700 80th Ave.
- Building fire reported at 11075 97th Place.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 18867 96th Ave.
Thursday, June 30
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6755 Deerwood Lane.
