The following incidents were reported in November.

16500 92nd Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 1.

7173 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 1.

14151 Territorial Road — There was a report of burnt food Nov. 2.

12515 Elm Creek Blvd. — A water or steam leak was reported Nov. 2.

12976 96th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 2.

Bass Lake Road & northbound I-494 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 2.

13666 84th Place N. — A service call, fire out report was reported Nov. 3.

7000 Hemlock Lane N. — There was a report of burnt food Nov. 3.

13820 Grove Drive — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Nov. 3.

10900 73rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 4.

17537 69th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 4.

8529 Upland Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 4.

17251 72nd Ave. N. — A water or steam leak was reported Nov. 5.

18386 Gladstone Blvd. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 45

Scimed Place N. & Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 6.

17105 Weaver Lake Drive N. — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 6.

10301 108th Place N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 6.

9355 Tewsbury Gate — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 7.

Zachary Lane N. & 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 7.

7101 Winnetka Ave. N., Brooklyn Park — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Nov. 8.

7361 Pineview Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 8.

7038 Union Terrace Lane N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Nov. 8.

11575 88th Place N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 9.

6264 Nathan Lane N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 9.

6552 Merrimac Lane N. — A water or steam leak was reported Nov. 9.

18031 90th Place N. — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 9.

12420 James Deane Parkway — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 12.

93rd Ave. N. & Zachary Lane N. — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 12.

Bass Lake Road & northbound I-494 — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Nov. 13.

7446 Dallas Lane N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 15.

15750 73rd Circle N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 15.

Weaver Lake Road N. & westbound I-94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 16.

9875 Hospital Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 17.

9150 Zanzibar Lane N. — A strange odor/smell was reported Nov. 18.

6226 Juneau Lane N. — There was a report of burnt food Nov. 18.

11724 67th Place N. — The department assisted EMS crew with medical assist Nov. 18.

12810 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a gasoline or other flammable spill Nov. 19.

6266 Quinwood Lane N. — The department responded to a fire Nov. 22.

17504 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire with sprinkler activation Nov. 22.

10353 Yorktown Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 22.

6541 Eagle Lake Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 23.

14362 96th Ave, N. — There was a report of a permit’s guidelines not being followed Nov. 23.

9148 Upland Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 24.

7542 Vinewood Court N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 24.

372 West Eagle Lake Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 25.

6299 Meadow Rue Court, Corcoran — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 25.

12136 91st Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 25.

6844 Sunnyslope Drive N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 25.

County Road 30 & Zircon Lane N. — The department responded to a grass fire Nov. 26.

9173 Upland Lane N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from machinery  Nov. 27.

12970 63rd Ave. N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained Nov. 28.

Zachary Lane N. & Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 28.

13572 86th Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 29.

18131 69th Place N. — There was a report of a hazardous condition Nov. 29.

Highway 610 & soutbound Hwy. 169 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Nov. 29.

6579 Fernbrook Court N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 29.

11581 Fountains Drive — A strange odor/smell was reported Nov. 30. Zachary Lane N. & Highway 61— No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 30.

