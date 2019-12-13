The following incidents were reported in November.
16500 92nd Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 1.
7173 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 1.
14151 Territorial Road — There was a report of burnt food Nov. 2.
12515 Elm Creek Blvd. — A water or steam leak was reported Nov. 2.
12976 96th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 2.
Bass Lake Road & northbound I-494 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 2.
13666 84th Place N. — A service call, fire out report was reported Nov. 3.
7000 Hemlock Lane N. — There was a report of burnt food Nov. 3.
13820 Grove Drive — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Nov. 3.
10900 73rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 4.
17537 69th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 4.
8529 Upland Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 4.
17251 72nd Ave. N. — A water or steam leak was reported Nov. 5.
18386 Gladstone Blvd. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 45
Scimed Place N. & Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 6.
17105 Weaver Lake Drive N. — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 6.
10301 108th Place N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 6.
9355 Tewsbury Gate — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 7.
Zachary Lane N. & 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 7.
7101 Winnetka Ave. N., Brooklyn Park — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Nov. 8.
7361 Pineview Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 8.
7038 Union Terrace Lane N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Nov. 8.
11575 88th Place N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 9.
6264 Nathan Lane N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 9.
6552 Merrimac Lane N. — A water or steam leak was reported Nov. 9.
18031 90th Place N. — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 9.
12420 James Deane Parkway — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 12.
93rd Ave. N. & Zachary Lane N. — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 12.
Bass Lake Road & northbound I-494 — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Nov. 13.
7446 Dallas Lane N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 15.
15750 73rd Circle N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 15.
Weaver Lake Road N. & westbound I-94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 16.
9875 Hospital Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 17.
9150 Zanzibar Lane N. — A strange odor/smell was reported Nov. 18.
6226 Juneau Lane N. — There was a report of burnt food Nov. 18.
11724 67th Place N. — The department assisted EMS crew with medical assist Nov. 18.
12810 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a gasoline or other flammable spill Nov. 19.
6266 Quinwood Lane N. — The department responded to a fire Nov. 22.
17504 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire with sprinkler activation Nov. 22.
10353 Yorktown Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 22.
6541 Eagle Lake Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 23.
14362 96th Ave, N. — There was a report of a permit’s guidelines not being followed Nov. 23.
9148 Upland Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Nov. 24.
7542 Vinewood Court N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 24.
372 West Eagle Lake Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 25.
6299 Meadow Rue Court, Corcoran — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 25.
12136 91st Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 25.
6844 Sunnyslope Drive N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Nov. 25.
County Road 30 & Zircon Lane N. — The department responded to a grass fire Nov. 26.
9173 Upland Lane N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from machinery Nov. 27.
12970 63rd Ave. N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained Nov. 28.
Zachary Lane N. & Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 28.
13572 86th Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 29.
18131 69th Place N. — There was a report of a hazardous condition Nov. 29.
Highway 610 & soutbound Hwy. 169 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Nov. 29.
6579 Fernbrook Court N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 29.
11581 Fountains Drive — A strange odor/smell was reported Nov. 30. Zachary Lane N. & Highway 61— No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.