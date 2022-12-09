Tuesday, Nov. 1
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7000 Hemlock Lane.
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 16600 92nd Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7161 Maplewood Drive
- Grass fire reported at 7800 Maple Hill Road, Corcoran
- Building fire reported at 10232 Union Terrace Lane
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9829 Arrowwood Lane
- Grass fire reported at 10622 Lancaster Lane
Thursday, Nov. 3
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7954 Chesshire Court
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on County Road 81
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at 9532 Union Terrace Lane
- An unauthorized burning was reported at 7723 Narcissus Lane
Friday, Nov. 4
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6777 Hemlock Lane
- System malfunction reported at 9875 Maple Grove Parkway
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8869 Ives Court
- An authorized controlled burning reported at 9626 Minnesota Lane
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem reported at 11963 70th Place
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11852 Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11123 89th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 18860 97th Place
- Building fire reported at 6601 Merrimac Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Fernbrook and Territorial
- Smoke or odor removal at 11700 80th Ave.
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11123 89th Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- Smoke or odor removal at 9798 Yucca Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 13760 Maple Knoll Way
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 16983 79th Ave.
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at 99th and Elm Creek Blvd.
- An unauthorized burning was reported at 9135 Rosewood Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 12701 87th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8147 Maple Lane
Monday, Nov. 7
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9400 Dunkirk Lane
- Central station, malicious false alarm at 11800 95th Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9635 Vagabond Lane
- Central station, malicious false alarm at 6249 Hemlock Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 13545 Territorial Circle
Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Ring or jewelry removal at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 11955 71st Place
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 13034 88th Place
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12945 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 12086 93rd Place
Friday, Nov. 11
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11123 89th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 13553 95th Place
Saturday, Nov. 12
- False alarm or false call reported at 11700 80th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 15479 62nd Ave.
- Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle at Hwy. 610 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- Overheated motor at 17841 66th Ave.
Monday, Nov. 14
- Public service assistance at 9837 Zinnia Lane
- Public service assistance at 16148 70th Ave.
- Public service assistance at 12819 74th Ave.
- Smoke or odor removal at 11700 80th Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Building fire reported at 7124 Brockton Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11561 Fountains Drive
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 12575 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 12985 Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7038 Union Terrace Lane
Thursday, Nov. 17
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 14526 63rd Place
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7552 Mariner Drive
Friday, Nov. 18
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 10824 95th Place
- Public service assistance at 13402 97th Ave.
- Public service assistance at 9572 Zircon Court
- Public service assistance at 13930 74th Place
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 7812 Polaris Lane
Monday, Nov. 21
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11850 Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 13829 74th Ave.
- Public service assistance at 7701 Queensland Lane
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6900 Dallas Lane
- A good intent call was reported at 6331 Blackoaks Lane
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7830 Main Street
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 12076 90th Ave.
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11201 90th Ave.
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11601 93rd Ave.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8821 Sycamore Lane
Thursday, Nov. 24
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11601 93rd Ave.
- A sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
Friday, Nov. 25
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
- Smoke or odor removal at 8352 Hemlock Lane
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 7222 W. Timber Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 12169 97th Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 8965 Pineview Lane
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 13400 Maple Knoll Way
- A carbon monoxide incident was reported at 15622 92nd Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 27
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at Xenium and Bass Lake Road
Monday, Nov. 28
- Public service assistance at 7471 Queensland Lane
- Public service assistance at 16173 70th Place
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 7081 Quantico Lane
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11201 90th Ave.
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 9167 Larch Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7706 Ranier Lane
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 16582 78th Ave.
- Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire reported at 11520 Hemlock Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11821 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Road freight or transport vehicle fire reported at 6464 Sycamore Court
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 8130 Main Street
