The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents during the month of March:

6401 Sycamore Court — There was an unintentional transmission of an alarm March 1.

County Road 30/Upland Lane — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general clean up March 1.

Lanewood/92nd — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 2.

7918 Kimberly Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat March 2.

Interstate 94 in Maple Grove — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 2.

9201 Garland Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional March 2.

7500 84th Ave. in Brookyln Park — The department was on cover assignment, standby, move up March 2.

7135 Birchview Road — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction March 3.

12318 97th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional March 3.

13666 95th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction March 3.

Timber Crest/Empire — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat March 5.

6262 Magda Drive — A good intent call was made March 5.

12356 97th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional March 6.

9601 63rd Ave. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 6.

11780 Fountains Way — There was a report of a malicious false alarm March 6.

8949 Yucca Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, but no CO March 8.

Interstate 94/Weaver Lake Road — There was report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition March 9.

7725 Ranier Lane — There was report of a public service assistance March 10.

17265 80th Ave. — There was a report of a water problem, March 10.

9855 Hospital Drive — There was a report of an overpressure rupture of steam pipe or pipeline March 11.

12701 95th Ave. — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, but no CO March 11.

14435 96th Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist March 11.

7159 Arrowwood Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 12.

7767 Zanzibar Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional March 13.

12001 80th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to a malfunction March 14.

18545 70th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional March 14.

11780 Fountains Way — There was a report of a malicious false alarm March 14.

8450 Revere Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist March 15.

12435 94th Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist March 15.

Interstate 94/County Road 30 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries March 15.

10385 Quaker Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 16.

10902 97th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported March 16.

8905 Magnolia Lane — There was report of a public service assistance March 17.

W. Fish Lake/Weaver Lake — There was report of an overpressure rupture, explosion, overheat March 18.

6808 63rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire March 18.

7400 72nd Lane in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire March 18.

Interstate 94/105th — There was report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition March 18.

9201 Garland Lane — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container March 18.

Lanewood/93rd Ave. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 19.

8414 Underwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional March 19.

7725 Georgia Ave. in Brookyln Park — The department responded to a building fire March 19.

8140 Balsam Lane — A carbon monoxide incident was reported March 20.

9555 Upland Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported March 20.

7300 Berkshire Way — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container March 21.

Interstate 94/Brockton Lane in Rogers — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 21.

12300 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system sounded due to a malfunction March 23.

13301 Maple Knoll Way — The department responded to a building fire March 23.

8553 Sycamore Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction March 24.

Troy/78th — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill March 25.

7200 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system sounded due to a malfunction March 25.

15300 Grove Circle — An alarm system sounded due to a malfunction March 25.

7829 Shenandoah Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional March 25.

8276 Oakview Court — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction March 25.

16701 94th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to a malfunction March 27.

9945 Yorktown Lane — An assist was invalid March 27.

9995 Alvarado Lane/101st — There was a report of a power line down March 27.

16500 96th Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional March 27.

18156 84th Ave. — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, but no CO March 27.

8425 Vagabond Court — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction March 27.

734 Jefferson St. in Champlin — The department was on cover assignment, standby, move up March 28.

7200 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system sounded due to a malfunction March 28.

7767 Main St. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 28.

7200 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system sounded due to a malfunction March 29.

13324 94th Ave. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 29.

95th/Polaris — There was a report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem March 29.

7488 East Fish Lake Road — A carbon monoxide incident was reported March 30.

7004 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a false alarm or false call March 31.

15785 95th Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional March 31.

6400 Sycamore Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat March 31.

