The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in August 2020.
8377 Rice Lake Road N. — The department assisted with smoke or odor removal Aug. 1.
8397 Jonquil Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 2.
9451 Dunkirk Lane N. — There was a report of a biological hazard investigation, none found Aug. 2.
17404 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 3.
18255 74th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 5.
11875 80th Ave. N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke was reported Aug. 6.
Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 6.
16878 79th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 6.
13537 96th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 7.
8250 Kirkwood Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 8.
Hwy. 169/I-694 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 8.
8988 Peony Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 8.
6286 Quinwood Lane N. — The department responded to a dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire Aug. 8.
8655 I-94/ Weaver Lake Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 9.
Hwy. 169/I-694 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 9.
7123 Olive Lane N. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 9.
12001 80th Ave. N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Aug. 10.
6505 Eagle Lake Drive N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 10.
8245 Oakview Court N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 11.
6550 Wedgewood Lane N. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 12.
7096 Peony Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 12.
7040 Empire Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 13.
317 Central Ave., Osseo — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 13.
18584 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 14.
6588 Olive Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 15.
Dunkirk/County Road 30 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 16.
I-694/I-94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 16.
14275 96th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 17.
18075 91st Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 17.
8327 Norwood Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 18.
6404 Merrimac Lane N. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Aug. 18.
17312 93rd Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 18.
12630 53rd Ave. N., Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 18.
7520 Wedgewood Way N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 19.
9865 98th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 19.
Interstate 94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Aug. 20.
9220 Zanzibar Court N. — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 20.
7173 East Fish Lake Road — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 20.
16237 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 21.
9177 Zachary Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 21.
9829 Evergreen Lane N. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn Aug. 21.
9401 Fernbrook Lane N. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 22.
8238 Jonquil Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 23.
8401 Dunkirk Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 23.
15004 92nd Place N. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Aug. 23.
6843 Timber Crest Drive N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 24.
8097 Narcissus Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 24.
9670 Harbor Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 25.
6221 Kirkwood Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 25.
7585 Vinewood Lane N. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Aug. 26.
10648 95th Place N./Union Terrace — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 26.
9601 63rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Aug. 27.
11840 Fountains Way N. — There was a report of water or steam leak Aug. 28.
Interstate 94 /Weaver Lake Road — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 29.
13488 87th Way N. — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Aug. 30.
20603 County Road 50, Corcoran — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 30.
80th/Elm Creek — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Aug. 31.
16393 County Road 30 — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Aug. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.