The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in August 2020.

8377 Rice Lake Road N. — The department assisted with smoke or odor removal Aug. 1.

8397 Jonquil Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 2.

9451 Dunkirk Lane N. — There was a report of a biological hazard investigation, none found Aug. 2.

17404 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 3.

18255 74th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 5.

11875 80th Ave. N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke was reported Aug. 6.

Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 6.

16878 79th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 6.

13537 96th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 7.

8250 Kirkwood Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 8.

Hwy. 169/I-694 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 8.

8988 Peony Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 8.

6286 Quinwood Lane N. — The department responded to a dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire Aug. 8.

8655 I-94/ Weaver Lake Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 9.

Hwy. 169/I-694 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 9.

7123 Olive Lane N. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 9.

12001 80th Ave. N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Aug. 10.

6505 Eagle Lake Drive N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 10.

8245 Oakview Court N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 11.

6550 Wedgewood Lane N. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 12.

7096 Peony Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 12.

7040 Empire Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 13.

317 Central Ave., Osseo — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 13.

18584 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 14.

6588 Olive Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 15.

Dunkirk/County Road 30 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 16.

I-694/I-94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 16.

14275 96th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 17.

18075 91st Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 17.

8327 Norwood Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 18.

6404 Merrimac Lane N. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Aug. 18.

17312 93rd Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 18.

12630 53rd Ave. N., Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 18.

7520 Wedgewood Way N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 19.

9865 98th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 19.

Interstate 94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Aug. 20.

9220 Zanzibar Court N. — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 20.

7173 East Fish Lake Road — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 20.

16237 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 21.

9177 Zachary Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 21.

9829 Evergreen Lane N. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn Aug. 21.

9401 Fernbrook Lane N. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 22.

8238 Jonquil Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 23.

8401 Dunkirk Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 23.

15004 92nd Place N. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Aug. 23.

6843 Timber Crest Drive N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 24.

8097 Narcissus Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 24.

9670 Harbor Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Aug. 25.

6221 Kirkwood Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 25.

7585 Vinewood Lane N. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Aug. 26.

10648 95th Place N./Union Terrace — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 26.

9601 63rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Aug. 27.

11840 Fountains Way N. — There was a report of water or steam leak Aug. 28.

Interstate 94 /Weaver Lake Road — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 29.

13488 87th Way N. — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Aug. 30.

20603 County Road 50, Corcoran — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 30.

80th/Elm Creek — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Aug. 31.

16393 County Road 30 — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Aug. 31.

