The following incidents were reported during June.

Yellowstone/ 81st — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 1.

E. Fish Lake/ Berkshire — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire June 1.

14714 80th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 2.

16655 County Road 30 — A sprinkler activation due to malfunction June 2.

16001 COUNTY ROAD 30 — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional June 2.

6441 Evergreen Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction June 2.

9790 Troy Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional June 2.

8409 Shadow Creek Drive — There was a report of an authorized controlled burning June 2.

Elm Creek/ Revere — There was a report of a water or steam leak June 2.

6673 Cardinal Circle — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 2.

8775 Zachary Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional June 3.

13817 74th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 3.

10730 Dunkirk Lane — The department did clean up for a vehicle accident June 3.

2 Scimed Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional June 3.

9415 Jewel Court — There was a public service assistance call made June 4.

16152 70th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 4.

11915 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 4.

8150 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction June 4.

10273 Orleans Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 5.

16486 76th Place — A heat detector was activated due to malfunction June 5.

6270 Sycamore Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction June 5.

12692 74th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction June 6.

6734 Berkshire Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 6.

15800 Grove Circle — A sprinkler activation due to malfunction June 6.

8655 Interstate 94 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire June 6.

6433 Shadyview Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 7.

8267 Norwood Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 7.

12951 Weaver Lake Road — The department extricated victim(s) from building/structure June 8.

18655 73rd Ave. — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction June 8.

12385 87th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction June 8.

7625 Zinnia Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional June 8.

Territorial/Chesshire — There was a report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment June 8.

16531 81st Ave. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 9.

9433 Valley Forge Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction June 10.

16638 78th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction June 10.

Hemlock/East Fish Lake — The department did clean up for a vehicle accident June 10.

10786 Quaker Lane — The department responded to a building fire June 11.

22 Fourth St. NW , Osseo — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 11.

16361 Dayton Ave., Dayton — The department responded to a building fire June 12.

15251 95th Ave. — There was a report of an authorized controlled burning June 13.

11800 Arbor Lakes Parkway — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 13.

21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers — The department was on cover assignment June 14.

272 Hamel Road, Medina — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 15.

2 Scimed Place — There was a report of a water or steam leak June 15.

11788 Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a water or steam leak June 15.

17560 64th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 15.

18695 73rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 16.

11151 72nd Ave. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container June 16.

8617 West River Road, Brookyln Park — The department responded to a building fire June 16.

11200 Fountains Drive — The department responded to a special outside fire June 17.

11614 83rd Place — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 18.

9404 Dunkirk Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke June 18.

6282 Ranier Lane — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist June 18.

12297 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 18.

12715 69th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 18.

12140 70th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 19.

7835 Main Street — The department responded to a special outside fire June 19.

7000 Magda Drive — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO June 19.

11500 James Deane Parkway — There was report of a trash or rubbish fire, contained June 19.

7225 Hemlock Lane — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator June 20.

6325 Eagle Lake Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional June 20.

14894 95th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 21.

11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway — A detector was activated, no fire - unintentional June 21.

6501 Garland Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 21.

13634 66th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 21.

12549 95th Place — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container June 21.

93rd Ave./County Road 81 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries June 21.

12575 84th Place — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO June 21.

13882 85th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 22.

7595 Wedgewood Way— The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist June 22.

9196 Larkspur Glade — A good intent call was made June 22.

Elm Creek/Jefferson — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries June 23.

17814 83rd Ave. — There was a report of emergency medical service June 23.

12629 92nd Ave. — There was a report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem June 23.

6475 Balsam Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 23.

18221 69th Place — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO June 24.

11901 Central Park Way — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 24.

8478 Weston Lane — A false alarm or false call was reported June 25.

18695 73rd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional June 25.

Interstate 94/Highway 610 — The department did clean up for a vehicle accident June 25.

7627 Ranier Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO June 25.

9871 Maple Grove Parkway — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire June 26.

7821 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator June 26.

11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator June 26.

18581 Robinson Street, Dayton — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 26.

8000 East Fish Lake Road — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat June 27.

9952 107th Ave. — There was a public service assistance call made June 28.

10650 Brockton Lane — The department responded to a special outside fire June 28.

12721 82nd Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 28.

8701 Monticello Lane — A sprinkler activation due to malfunction June 28.

9244 Annapolis Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 28.

9800 Fernbrook Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional June 29.

Hemlock Lane/Main Street — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 29.

16125 70th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 29.

11901 Central Park Way — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 29.

11901 Central Park Way — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction June 30.

Weaver Lake/Interstate 94 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 30.

18590 82nd Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 30.

6472 Queensland Lane — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container June 30.

