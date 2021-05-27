A Maple Grove resident, Javaid Saleem, 55, has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct- false represent/medical purpose. This is a felony-level offense.
This charge is related to an incident at a Maple Grove medical clinic in May 2020. Saleem was formally charged last week.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 15, 2020, the Maple Grove Police Department was dispatched to the report of a sexual assault that had occurred that day at North Memorial Clinic in Maple Grove. The victim told police she had been seen by a physician, Saleem.
The victim told police she was having abdominal issues and has been to the emergency room twice before setting up an appointment with a family practitioner at the Maple Grove clinic, according to the complaint.
“The victim was seen at the clinic on May 4, 2000, by Saleem,” the complaint said. “During that appointment [Saleem] appeared knowledgeable, but he was interested in performing a rectal examination.”
The complaint states, the victim did not feel that was necessary. Saleem wrote a prescription out for the victim and recommended the victim see a GI specialist. The victim said she could not schedule an appointment with a GI specialist and could not afford the prescription. The complaint states the victim scheduled a second appointment with Saleem to see if there was a generic form of the medication.
According to the complaint, a second appointment for the victim was May 15, 2020. The appointment was routine, until Saleem wanted to check her bottom. The complaint states the victim was not allowed to get undressed by herself nor was she provided a gown or sheet to cover up with. Saleem then conducted a rectal examination without explaining what he was doing and also touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint.
Saleem did not provide the victim with any findings from the examination, the complaint said. The victim cooperated with a sexual assault examination.
If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, along with 10 years of conditional release.
Saleem’s first court appearance is Thursday, June 3.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.