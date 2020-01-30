Last week, a home and garage on a farm that dates back to 180 years was burned down in Dayton ... on purpose.
A farmstead located at 11150 Brockton Lane was recently acquired by the city of Dayton for the construction of the Dayton Parkway Interchange. Amy Benting, City Clerk, said Hennepin County tax information indicates the original farmhouse was built in 1840.
Oftentimes when there is a property in the city that will be demolished or removed for construction or future development, Dayton firefighters use it as an opportunity to train. “For new firefighters this is an unbelievable experience,” Lieutenant Jeff Westendorf said.
Only about a dozen live burn trainings have been done in the past decade, and there have been fewer actual fires the past 10 years. Since the Dayton community is fortunate to not experience many house fires each year, this type of training provides the most realistic opportunity to prepare for one.
Kay Martin of Minnetonka, is a descendant of the Lucht family that lived at the Brockton Lane farm for more than 100 years. Although the house was not the original farmstead home, prior to the scheduled burn Jan. 23, Martin brought her 93-year-old aunt who grew up on the farm to take photos and visit one last time.
Through some genealogy research, Martin said she and her brother found out more about their extended family and Prussian ancestry. “Emigrant from Pomerania, Gottfried Lucht, his wife, and his descendants, lived and farmed on the property from the early 1880s through the late 1990s,” Martin said.
During her lifetime, Martin remembered the family farm always having cows and chickens.
Through revisiting the site and spending time with her aunt who lived at the farmstead, Martin recalled a memory that shows how much the property has changed since the Lucht’s first moved in. Martin’s grandma was a young newlywed, starting a family around 1905-1910. During that time, Martin said her grandma told her there was a path near the home that many Native Americans would travel back and forth on. Occasionally, when Native Americans spotted the farm home, they stopped, visited, and asked for bread to fuel up for their travels, Martin added.
Now the land will be used to complete the Dayton Parkway Interchange project — “quite a change from the Native American pathway through part of the farm that commingled old and new cultures and people.” Martin said.
