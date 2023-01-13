Corcoran
- On Jan. 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 10 for a public assist. Deputy checked on a car that was off the road in the ditch. Driver said he was okay and had a tow coming.
- On Jan. 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Larsen Road for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy asked the driver if he was injured or needed anything. Driver said he was fine and had a tow coming to pull his car out.
- On Jan. 3, special deputies responded to County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in the ditch. SDs confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied.
- On Jan. 6, deputies responded to an address in the 6300 block of Cain Road and 93rd Ave. N to assist Corcoran Police during a field sobriety test.
Greenfield
- On Jan. 3, deputies responded to an address in the 6200 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a theft. Victim reported some of her items being damaged and some being stolen while being moved by a moving company.
- On Jan. 3, special deputies responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Drive and Dogwood for assistance. SDs provided emergency lighting and traffic control during a commercial vehicle pull-out. SDs blocked traffic on Dogwood until a concrete pump truck was pulled out of a ditch.
- On Jan. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a report of a burglary. Reporting party found the service door from the house to the garage cracked open when he arrived home. Party found nothing missing in the house. He found a hat on the bench by the front door that wasn’t his.
- On Jan. 6, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Greenfield for an animal complaint. Deputy received a call of a dog running on Highway 55. Dog was not located.
Hanover
- On Jan. 2, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Jonquil for a property damage accident. Dispatched to a report of a hit deer. Vehicle was facing east on 109th Ave. and the deer was laying in front of the vehicle unable to get up.
- On Jan. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of Ginseng Lane. Reporting party reported suspicious activity of a person walking around. Party thought she saw someone with a flashlight walking around her house. Deputies spoke to son of the reporting party. No footprints around the house were found.
- On Jan. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of 108th Ave. for an animal complaint. Deputy received information about a lost cat in the area that was described as orange and white. Deputy did not locate a cat.
Rockford
- On Jan. 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a three vehicle accident. Two disabling and blocking vehicles. One vehicle was able to move to nearby Kwik Trip.
- On Jan. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Reporting party contacted and no injuries. Both vehicles were drivable and no longer blocking traffic.
- On Jan. 5, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a recovered stolen property report. A vehicle was towed from an apartment complex that was later discovered as being stolen.
Rogers
- On Jan. 4, deputies responded to an address in the 27000 block of 123rd Ave. to assist Rogers police with a loose horse. Deputies located horse and owner was able to take the horse.
- On Jan. 6, deputy responded to an address in the 13000 block of Rogers Drive to assist Wright County with a warrant. Deputy met a Wright County Deputy to pick up a male with a Hennepin County warrant. Deputy transported the adult male to the Hennepin County Jail.
