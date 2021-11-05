Corcoran
On Oct. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 22600 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with an animal complaint. Deputy self-assigned to assist Corcoran PD with loose cows in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers were able to contact an owner to get the cows back in the pen.
Greenfield
On Oct. 25, deputies responded to an address in the 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a theft from a bank account. Deputies met victim at Loretto Fire Station and took report from victim.
On Oct. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of Harff Road for a report of suspicious activity involving two vehicles. Reporting party stated that two vehicles, a blue Dodge Durango and a maroon Caravan, pulled into her driveway blaring their horns. RP stated that they told her they were selling cleaning supplies and left her driveway. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate any vehicles matching that description.
On Oct. 28, deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Greenfield Road to assist in locating a kidnapping suspect and victim (KOPS alert). Victim and suspect transported to Anoka PD. Vehicle towed.
On Oct. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a burglary. Deputy arrived and met with employee at Ace Hardware, deputy secured building and took report of burglary. Crime Lab responded to take photos, the on-call detective was notified of incident. Surveillance cameras were reviewed.
On Oct. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court for a 911 hang-up near a residence. Deputy checked the area. Nobody appeared to be in distress in the area.
On Oct. 29, deputies responded to an address in the 4900 block of Highway 55 for a 911 hang-up. Deputies arrived and made contact with an adult female at the address. Female advised deputies that the phone number was her husband’s and he accidentally dialed 911.
On Oct. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a weapon complaint. Adult male reported shooting a firearm into the ground at a residence. No persons were found to be injured.
On Oct. 30, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for a burglary alarm covering outside motion. Deputy walked perimeter of building and checked all doors. Building secure.
On Oct. 30, deputies responded to a business in the 7700 block of Commerce Circle for an alarm. Upon arrival, key holder advised deputy that the rear door was slightly jarred open but no signs of forced entry.
On Oct. 31, deputy responded to the intersection of Town Line Road and Highway 55 for a report of an injured deer that was struck by the caller’s vehicle north of noted intersection. Caller reported no damage to his vehicle and that the deer left the area prior to deputy’s arrival.
Rockford
On Oct. 29, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a property damage accident. Deputy received the report of a school bus side wiping a vehicle in the drive lane.
Rogers
On Oct. 26, deputy responded to a business in the 13800 block of Rogers Drive to assist Rogers Police with a theft. Deputies were in area and assisted Rogers PD on a theft call. Parties paid for food.
On Oct. 30, deputies responded to an address in the 21200 block of Commerce Boulevard to assist Rogers Police with a residential alarm at an apartment building under construction. Deputies roamed the area and provided perimeter cars.
