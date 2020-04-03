Corcoran
On March 27, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an unwanted person. Upon arrival, deputies assisted a Corcoran officer while he took an adult male into custody. Deputies searched the rest of the unit, but no one else was located. No further assistance was needed.
Greenfield
On March 25, deputies responded to a business in the 8800 block of Pioneer Trail for a traffic complaint. Deputy responded to city of Greenfield’s report of three overweight trucks on a farm. Upon arrival, deputy located two loaded semi-trucks lined up and waiting to leave the property. Deputies spoke to the business owner about the 4-ton axle restriction. She was advised they would be ticketed if they left the property with the trucks. She was advised to call the city of Greenfield to get a permit.
On March 26, deputies responded to the 7100 block of Basswood Lane for report of a civil dispute over child custody. Deputy met with the reporting party who was waiting in the area with a copy of the custody order. Deputy spoke to parties involved regarding the order. Reporting party came back and picked up the kids at agreed time.
On March 26, deputy responded to the 7400 block of Indian Trail for a report that a vehicle had hit a mailbox and then fled the scene. Deputy observed the damage to the mailbox and took the report.
Hanover
On March 29, deputies responded to the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a harassment report. Caller stated she wanted to report an incident with her coworker. Deputies spoke with all parties. No charges/arrests made. Both parties advised to stay away from each other for the night.
Rockford
On March 25, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 to assist Shakopee Police regarding a possible stolen checkbook they had recovered during an arrest. The checkbook was in the name of a resident. Deputy contacted the resident and got her in contact with the Shakopee officer. No further assistance was needed.
Rogers
On March 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Main Street to assist Rogers Police with a traffic stop. Deputy stood by for officer safety while standardized field sobriety tests were conducted.
