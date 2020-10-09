Corcoran
On Sept. 28, deputy responded to 19000 block of County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. Deputy was informed that an adult male had been found to be deceased from natural causes.
On Sept. 28, deputy responded to 19000 block of County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police on report of suspicious activity of vehicle in a park after hours. Deputy stood by as officer presence while officer contacted an adult male and adult female.
On Sept. 30, deputies responded to the intersection of Sundance Road and County Road 30 to assist a motorist on the side of the road with a flat tire. Deputies cleared scene after requesting a private tow for motorist.
Greenfield
On Sept. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood for a three-car property damage accident. No injuries were reported. Three vehicles were towed.
On Sept. 30, deputy responded to 7000 block of 69th Avenue to assist an adult male who had a key stuck in a lock. Deputy cleared after removing key from lock.
On Oct. 3, deputy responded to 7000 block of Woodland Trail for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department and North Ambulance arrived. Adult female was transported by ambulance.
Hanover
On Sept. 29, deputy responded to the intersection of Tucker Road and Crow Hassan Park for an accident with unknown injuries. Adult male stated he had attempted to miss two deer. His vehicle ended up in the brush. Male was not injured.
Rockford
On Sept. 29, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 10 for a medical call and a traffic complaint. Observer stated a van was driving in the wrong lane for a short period of time. Deputy made traffic stop and determined that the driver of the van was having an unknown medical issue. Adult male was transported to the hospital.
On Sept. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a slumper in a parking lot. Corcoran Police issued a hold, and North Ambulance took the individual to Buffalo.
On Oct. 2, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a domestic dispute. Female advised deputies that the male suspect had been cutting items in the house with knives. Deputies found the male, who was uncooperative. Male was booked into jail on misdemeanor domestic assault.
On Oct. 3, deputies responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a fireworks complaint in the trailer park. Deputy was present when city of Rockford hosted fireworks in the area.
Rogers
On Oct. 4, deputies responded to 21000 block of Linden Way to assist Rogers Police with report of a fight involving a weapon. Deputy assisted with securing the area.
