Corcoran
On April 18, deputies responded to the 6700 block of Willow Drive to assist Corcoran Police with checking an address for the owner of a dog that had bitten someone. Multiple tenants lived in the house. One of them was an adult male who has an outstanding Wright County warrant for felony theft. Corcoran Police located the dog owner, another tenant in the house. Adult male was not located but reportedly had been gone for the past week.
Greenfield
On April 18, deputy responded to the 5800 block of Harff Road for damage to property report. Deputy found broken lock on exterior door, but no access to the interior of the structure. No loss was reported. Deputy took report.
On April 18, deputy responded to the 10300 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Male was transported to the hospital.
Rockford
On April 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and County Road 10 for a suspicious activity report. Passenger stated driver returned to take care of truck that was partially blocking traffic in roadway. Driver returned to scene and removed truck.
On April 15, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of a physical domestic dispute. The two parties involved were married. No medical attention was needed. An adult male was arrested for fifth degree domestic assault and transported to jail. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On April 16, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a trespassing complaint. A person drove a red pickup truck on a vacant wooded property behind the Tower Terrace Trailer Park that is private property. A red Ford pickup was parked, and the driver and passenger were with the vehicle. Brake on vehicle had seized up. Adult male driver was attempting to unfreeze the brake, so the pickup was disabled. Deputy advised the driver that area was private property, and they were trespassing. Deputy told driver to get help to remove the truck. Help was called and they were in the process of removing the truck. Parties were not the normal trespassers and were given a warning.
Rogers
On April 14, deputies responded to a business in the 21400 block of 141st Avenue to assist Rogers Police with a multi vehicle accident. Deputies provided extra lights while accident was cleared.
On April 14, deputies responded to a business in the 21400 block of 141st Avenue to assist Rogers Police with a personal injury crash. Deputies assisted with traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.