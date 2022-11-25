Corcoran
- On Nov. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 116 for a property damage accident report. Deputy took a property damage accident report of a Corcoran PD squad car hitting a deer. Deputy took information from the driver of the squad car. Minor damage to squad car and no injuries.
- On Nov. 10, deputy responded to a business in the 23200 block of Highway 55 for an arrest. Deputy located a vehicle with its hazards on, on the shoulder if the highway. Deputy noticed the driver to be unconscious in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running and in gear. Driver was identified and was paced through field sobriety testing. Driver was arrested for DWI.
Dayton
- On Nov. 11, deputy responded to the intersection of I-94 and Brockton Lane for a traffic stop. Adult male stopped and cited for driving after suspension. Westbound I-94 deputy observed a vehicle with MN plate. Routine checks displayed the registered owner to be suspended. Deputy observed a driver that matched the description of the suspended registered owner. The driver was identified as the suspended party and was issued a citation for DAS.
- On Nov. 11, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 81 and Territorial Road to assist Dayton Police with checking on a disabled vehicle after hitting a deer. No injuries and Dayton on scene.
Greenfield
- On Nov. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 8500 block of Pioneer Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy received a call about a small matted dog with a limp walking around the neighborhood. The area was checked. Unable to locate.
- On Nov. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 7500 block of Quail Ridge Trail for a threat/harassment complaint. Reporting party willing sent pictures of himself to a person he didn’t know via Snap Chat. That person demanded $200 or they would send the pictures to his family if he didn’t send money. The reporting party sent the money to this person. This unknown person then asked for another $300 but the reporting party refused to send the money.
- On Nov. 12, deputies responded to an address in the 6600 block of 73rd Avenue for a noise complaint. Deputies dispatched for a noise complaint possibly people riding ATVs. Deputies responded and searched the area, nothing suspicious seen or heard.
- On Nov. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 7900 block of Cedar Street for a fraud report. Deputy dispatched a phone call regarding credit card fraud. Deputy contacted the reporting party about the credit card fraud. RP stated she had charges on her credit card totaling $1,185 on Nov. 10. RP canceled her credit card.
Hanover
- On Nov. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Ginseng Lane for an animal complaint. Deputy was driving in the Hanover and came across a truck that crashed into a deer that was also run over by a second truck that didn’t stop. Deputy identified the driver and obtained the information needed to generate a state crash report.
- On Nov. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Jonquil Lane for a traffic stop. Deputy stopped vehicle for driving with no taillights on. Driver was identified and through routine checks was found to be suspended. Driver was cited and explained for DAS and had the vehicle parked legally.
Rockford
- On Nov. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a hit deer report. Deputy arrived on scene identified driver and documented the damage to the vehicle. Deputy cleared with report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.