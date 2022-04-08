- Deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police on a narcotics sniff. K9 team responded to a request by Corcoran Police to conduct a K9 narcotics sniff of a vehicle they had stopped on County Road 10 west of County Road 101. K9 was deployed on lead. On the second time around the vehicle, the K9 sniffed the open window, became increasingly excited and opened the driver’s side door with his mouth; sniffing under/near the driver’s seat, the K9 alerted. No narcotics were found in the subsequent search of the vehicle. Cleared without incident.
Sunday, April 3
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 19 for a vehicle in ditch. Deputy came across a vehicle stuck off the road in the ditch. Deputy checked on the driver and found all okay. Driver swerved to avoid another car and went into the ditch. Adult female driver stated she was just waiting for a private tow.
Greenfield
Monday, March 28
- Deputy responded to an address in the 5700 block of Town Hall Drive for a report of a stray cat in a trap. No tags, No collar. Reporting party believes this cat may have attacked one of her cats and wants cat re-located away from property. Deputy spoke to the RP and advised RP to contact local shelters/vet.
Thursday, March 31
- Deputy responded to a business in the 5200 block of Woodland Trail for an accident. Report of a side-by-side UTV crash where two adult females were injured. Both females were in the UTV driving the fence line when they made a turn, and the soft soil caused the machine to roll over. Both females were injured, but the passenger sustained facial injuries and soreness on multiple areas of her body. Driver declined to go to the hospital, but the passenger was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale for evaluation.
Sunday, April 3
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Town Hall Road for a motorist assist of vehicles stuck in the street due to snow. Deputy assisted with lights as vehicles were pushed back into usable roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.