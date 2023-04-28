Corcoran

- On April 21, a deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and 109th Ave. to assist Corcoran Police with an accident with unknown injuries at first. No injuries at the scene, vehicle slid into the ditch. Cleared scene after Corcoran Police stated they were okay.

