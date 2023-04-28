Corcoran
- On April 21, a deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and 109th Ave. to assist Corcoran Police with an accident with unknown injuries at first. No injuries at the scene, vehicle slid into the ditch. Cleared scene after Corcoran Police stated they were okay.
- On April 22, deputies responded to an address on the 20500 block of Rush Meadow Lane for a traffic stop. Deputies observed vehicle traveling west on 109th Ave. from County Road 116 without headlights on after dark. Deputies stopped vehicle in front of 20500 Rush Meadow Lane. Adult male driver issued citation for careless driving.
Greenfield
- On April 17, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and County Road 50 for a report of a road underwater. Public Works notified and was already on scene upon deputy arrival. Approximately at the 8900 block of Rebecca Park Trail a substantial amount of the road was underwater from flooding from the Crow River. Rebecca Park Trail was closed at the flooded area for safety. Deputy assisted Public Works in closing Rebecca Park Trail until they could get additional staff with proper equipment/signage to close Rebecca Park Trail for no through traffic.
- On April 19, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy checked business and the business was secured and determined to be a false alarm.
- On April 19, deputy responded to an address on the 9800 block of Pioneer Trail for a CO2 alarm. Hanover fire checked the residence and found no CO2.
- On April 21, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm going off multiple times that day. Received information on a business alarm that always goes off.
- On April 22, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Alarm had gone off several times and had previous false alarms.
Hanover
- On April 18, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Jonquil Lane for a traffic stop. Deputy was running radar on 109th Ave. Radar detected a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. Deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver has an instruction permit without an adult valid driver in the vehicle. Deputies cited the driver for speed and violating instruction permit law. Driver was advised to park the vehicle on the shoulder until a valid driver is able to drive the vehicle.
- On April 21, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Jonquil Lane for a traffic stop. Deputy was running radar on 109th Ave. Radar detected a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. Deputy conducted a traffic stop, driver admitted to speeding and was aware of the 40 mph zone. Deputy cited driver for speed.
- On April 23, deputy responded to 109th Ave. for a traffic stop. Deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the 29900 block of 109th Ave. Rader unit in squad read 57 mph. The speed limit on this section of road is 40 mph. Deputy stopped vehicle and driver said he knew he was speeding. Deputy issued a citation for speeding.
Rockford
- On April 22, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance call. Party who lived in a different unit stated the unit above him is being loud and heard thumping/banging. Deputy knocked on the unit upstairs, but received no answer and didn’t hear anything coming from the unit.
Rogers
- On April 18, deputy responded to an address on the 21700 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist Rogers Police taking a suspect into custody. Deputies cleared the call after being canceled.
- On April 19, deputy responded to an address on the 13500 block of Rogers Drive to assist Rogers Police with a business alarm. Deputy arrived on scene with the business closed and checked exterior perimeter and confirmed everything was okay.
- On April 20, deputy responded to an address on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive for a warrant arrest. Deputy met with Wright County Sheriff’s Office and took custody of an adult male with a Hennepin County arrest warrant. Adult male was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.