Corcoran
- On March 18, deputies responded to an address on the 6700 block of Park Trail Road to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputies were canceled prior to arrival.
Greenfield
- On March 13, deputy responded to an address on the 7600 block of 84th Ave. for an animal complaint. Informed caller there was no reports on a found dog during the described timeframe. Dog is a cream colored Golden Doodle with a red collar.
- On March 13, deputy responded to an address on the 7700 block of Highway 55 for a possible business fire. Upon arrival found a smoldering brush fire behind the business. Business owner said he had burnt a box of documents.
- On March 13, deputy responded to an address on the 5300 block of Highway 55 for a report of an unknown vehicle and person on private property. Homeowners girlfriend was home alone and reported a vehicle that came on the property, sat for 15 minutes, and a male finally came and knocked on door. Girlfriend did not answer and vehicle left. Honda Ridgeline, gray, with plate possibly starting with FWE. Deputy drove through the area and then cleared after not locating vehicle matching description.
- On March 16, deputy responded to an address on the 6800 block of Cavanaugh Run for a vehicle in ditch. Deputy arrived and located vehicle parked in the street. Deputy spoke with driver and they were not in the ditch and did not need help.
- On March 17, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Tamarack Street for a vehicle in the ditch. Upon arrival deputy noticed a tow truck towing a car away.
Rockford
- On March 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a fire. Deputy canceled after being advised that it was a campfire and no response was needed.
Rogers
- On March 13, deputies responded to an address on the 20800 block of County Road 81 for a disturbance at a dog park at an apartment complex. Deputies spoke to reporting party and received information. Deputies followed up and spoke to suspect that lived in the other building of the apartment complex. Reporting party was undecided on pressing criminal charges against suspect, report made for documenting purposes. AXON Citizen Link given to reporting party to upload video/picture she had on her phone of incident.
- On March 15, deputy responded to the Rogers Fire Department for a warrant arrest. Deputy met with Elk River Police Department at the Rogers Fire Department and took custody of their arrested adult male. Deputy transported and booked the adult male into Hennepin County Jail for a Hennepin County Gross Misdemeanor warrant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.