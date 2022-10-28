Corcoran
- On Oct. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 10500 block of Trail Haven Road for an alarm. House was secure and homeowner was notified. No further action taken.
- On Oct. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 22900 block of Oakdale Drive for a suspicious activity report. Deputy received a phone call from the father of a Rockford High School student regarding some suspicious texts she had received. The person was saying he knew a lot about her and intended to follow her. They live in Corcoran and she works in Rogers. Deputy advised Corcoran Police of the incident and they will be further investigating.
Greenfield
- On Oct. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 5700 block of Linda Lane for a vehicle lock out. Deputy cleared the call after calling vehicle owner and confirming there was no emergency and informing them a lock smith was coming to help.
- On Oct. 14, deputy responded to an address in the 8100 block of Vernon Street for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a hit deer, hit deer permit issued. Upon arrival deputy located deer that was hit and contacted mentioned party, who subsequently a possession tag was issued.
- On Oct. 15, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Business appeared to be secure and no forced entry noticed.
- On Oct. 15, deputies responded to an address in the 4800 block of Salem Lane for an alarm. Deputies were dispatched to the noted location for a residential alarm covering west door. Upon arrival deputies were notified by key holder that it was accidental and that we could cancel.
- On Oct. 15, deputy responded to an address in the 8700 block of Grace Lane for a phone call regarding shoots from a gun entering an adult female’s property. Deputy called the reporting party and obtained information.
- On Oct. 16, deputy responded to the area of County Road 50 and Rebecca Park Trail for a welfare check. Deputy arrived and found an adult female that needed a ride to a nearby gas station. Deputy cleared the call after the adult female was dropped off at the gas station and no more help was needed.
Rockford
- On Oct. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Raven Ridge Court for a scam/theft report. Party involved received a fraudulent check in the mail for $2,498 to cover dog daycare and pet supplies. After receiving check in the mail, party sent $400 in funds to what the party believed was the Vet via wire transfer.
- On Oct. 16, deputy responded to Rockford High School for an alarm. Deputy was on scene and confirmed everything was okay.
Rogers
- On Oct. 14, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and Hwy. 101 for a traffic stop. Vehicle seen traveling much faster than the flow of traffic and was also seen crossing from the far left lane to the far right lane without signaling and tail gating. Roads were still wet from snow and rain that had precipitated. Deputy was traveling at over 100 mph to catch up with the vehicle. Verbal warning issued for no turn signal during lane changes. Citation written for 90/70 due to most traffic traveling 70-80 mph and the vehicle was passing them quickly.
