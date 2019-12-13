Corcoran
On Dec. 2, Hennepin County deputies responded to an address in the 22000 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a burglary. Deputies assisted with gaining access to residence and holding perimeter. Deputies cleared the residence with Corcoran Officers and it was unoccupied. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Strehler Road to assist Corcoran Police on a medical. The patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 7400 block of Fir Lane to assist Corcoran Police on a medical. One female was transported to hospital by ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 8, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of County Road 116 for a commercial alarm. Business checked, secure. Clear false. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Dec. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 5400 block of Town Hall Drive for a medical. Deputy arrived along with Rockford Fire. North Ambulance arrived and transported adult male to hospital. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of Town Hall Drive for a theft report. Deputy received a phone call for a theft from a detached garage. Pictures were taken. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 4, deputies responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a safety check. Deputies found that there appears to have been some work done at the entrance. Deputies notified Hennepin County Operations and the City of Greenfield to check the area. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 5, deputy responded to North Shore Drive for a parking complaint. Deputy arrived on scene and visually observed a vehicle illegally parked in front of a no parking sign. Deputy cleared the call after registered owner was issued a citation. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Xenia Street for a medical. Deputy arrived and spoke with patient. Patient declined medical attention from paramedics. All units cleared with no action taken. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 7, deputies responded to an address in the 7600 block of Xenia Street for a welfare check. Deputy arrived and spoke with adult male and female in residence. Both parties were not injured and did not request medical assistance. There were no signs of a disturbance and deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 7, deputies responded to Rebecca Park Trail for a public assist. Deputies assisted with traffic control while tow truck removed vehicle from ditch. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 7, deputies responded to an address in the 7600 block of Xenia Street for a welfare check. Both parties were placed on 72 hour hold and transported to area hospitals by ambulance. The City Attorney’s Office is reviewing this incident for possible charges.
On Dec. 8, deputies responded to an address in the 7600 block of Greenfield Road for a report of suspicious activity. Medina Police first on scene and identified an adult male attempting to get his car unstuck from the side of the driveway. Male arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail for probable cause burglary and driving IPS. Male’s vehicle was towed and impounded. Crime Lab processed the scene. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Hanover
On Dec. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a fire. Resident reported smoke in her garage. The source of the smoke/burning smell were determined to be a freezer in the garage. The freezer was unplugged and the home owner was advised. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 8, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Rosedale Avenue North for a vehicle in a ditch. Deputy came across a stuck vehicle. Deputy provided emergency lights while vehicle was removed from the ditch. Deputy cleared call assisted. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Dec. 2, deputy responded to an address on the 6400 block of County Road 10 for a vehicle parked on the side of the road with its flashers on. The occupants of the vehicle were located down the road, they stated that they ran out of gas. Occupants were transported to a business in Rockford. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Adult male called to report a theft from motor vehicle. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On Dec. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Woodland Trail for a property damage accident. Drivers given exchange forms and instructions to file state accident reports. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a threat/harassment complaint. Deputy arrived and spoke with adult female. Deputy spoke with parties, they were ok with the handling of the situation. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 8, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. One adult female was transported by ambulance to a hospital. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Dec. 4, deputies responded to an address in the 20000 block of Goth Road for a warrant attempt. Deputies attempted to locate an adult male who had an active Hennepin County felony warrant. No contact at address. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 7, deputy responded to a business in the 21300 block of John Milless Drive for a suspicious activity report. One adult male was arrested for 3rd Degree Driving While Impaired and transported to the Hennepin County Jail. The City Attorney’s Office is reviewing this incident for possible charges.
