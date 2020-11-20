Corcoran
On Nov. 14, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with a vehicle in a ditch. Vehicle was unoccupied with a baby seat in the back. Info was found for the registered owner of the vehicle. Deputy went to the address in Hanover to account for the welfare of the occupants. Adult female appeared to be okay and stated that she was okay.
Greenfield
On Nov. 9, deputy responded to 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail after reporting party saw a deer on the side of County Road 50. Deputy dispatched a deer that had a broken back leg. He used his squad rifle, because the deer was lying against a berm that would absorb the round.
On Nov. 9, deputy responded to 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a public assist call. Deputy and Loretto Fire Department assisted a male who had fallen and could not get up on his own. Male was assisted up and out to the car. Male’s wife stated she wanted to drive him to the hospital to be evaluated and did not want an ambulance.
On Nov. 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Yvette Avenue for a property damage accident during which a vehicle struck a deer. Deputy ordered private tow from Burdas Towing for the driver.
On Nov. 10, deputy responded to 5000 block of Town Hall Drive for a theft report. Deputy took a report of a theft of hand tools from a trailer and took photos of the trailer. Owners compiled a list of tools and estimated dollar value of stolen items.
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Rockford Fire Department and North Memorial also were dispatched. North Memorial medics evaluated adult female and transported her to Maple Grove Hospital.
On Nov. 12, deputy responded to 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department and North Memorial paramedics also responded. Adult male requested to return to the hospital, and paramedics transported him to Maple Grove Hospital.
On Nov. 14, deputy responded to 7000 block of Kilkenny Way for a medical call. Oxygen was administered to an adult male, but he soon became unresponsive. Rockford Fire Department started CPR. Allina Paramedics arrived later and continued life saving measures. The male was unable to be revived, and life-saving measures were stopped. The on-call detective and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Rockford
On Nov. 12, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. North Memorial paramedics transported adult male to Maple Grove Hospital.
On Nov. 15, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy arrived on scene with Rockford Fire Department. Rockford Fire provided medical care. North Memorial Paramedics arrived and transported female to the hospital.
Rogers
On Nov. 11, deputy responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and County Road 81 for a stalled vehicle. The vehicle was in the drive lane of I-94, in a construction zone with a cement barrier on the passenger side. Snow made the roads icy. Deputy spoke with the driver and registered owner of the vehicle who stated he was unable to move the vehicle. Due to the road conditions, deputy pushed the vehicle past the cement barricade so the vehicle could wait on the shoulder for a tow at driver’s request.
On Nov. 12, deputy responded to Crow Hassan Park Dog Training Area for report of a suspicious activity. Deputy found an occupied vehicle in Crow Hassan Dog Park after hours. Occupants were identified and sent on their way.
