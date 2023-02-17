Greenfield

- On Jan. 30, deputies dispatched to an address on the 7200 block of Woodland Trail for a house alarm. Deputies saw no evidence of entry, talked to the homeowner and searched the house upon her request. Nothing out of the ordinary found.

