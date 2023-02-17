Greenfield
- On Jan. 30, deputies dispatched to an address on the 7200 block of Woodland Trail for a house alarm. Deputies saw no evidence of entry, talked to the homeowner and searched the house upon her request. Nothing out of the ordinary found.
- On Jan. 30, deputy responded to a business on the 7600 block of 69th Avenue for an alarm. Deputy arrived on the scene and found the building locked and secured. False alarm.
- On Feb. 2, deputy responded to an address on the 5400 block of Country Lane for a dog bite incident. Deputy talked to the owner via phone. Dog owner stated she didn’t see dogs bite the reporting party. Deputy couldn’t get a hold of the party and left a voice message.
- On Feb. 5, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Corcoran Police responded to assist. Deputy and police checked business and the business was secured and determined to be a false alarm.
- On Feb. 5, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Alarm was a false trip. Call stated the trip was the west beam.
- On Feb. 9, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Area around the business was checked and all seemed to be in place. Fog in the area most likely set off alarm.
- On Feb. 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and 79th Avenue. Deputy arrived and saw vehicle approximately 20 yards into the ditch facing westbound. Driver of vehicle stated he was traveling westbound on Woodland Trail when he hit black ice and went off the road. Driver failed to produce vehicle insurance and was driving after revocation. Driver received a citation and was picked by a friend.
- On Feb. 11, deputies responded to an address on the 9000 block of 90th Lane to a suspicious noise complaint in a resident basement. Resident of the house told deputies that he heard noises coming from the basement. Deputies searched and cleared basement.
Hanover
- On Jan. 30, deputy was dispatched to an address on the 29000 block of 109th Avenue for a property damage accident. Deputy was dispatched to a phone call single vehicle accident report. Deputy called the reporting party and obtained information.
- On Jan. 31, deputy was dispatched to the 29000 block of 109th Avenue on a barking dog complaint. Deputy drove and parked in the area and did not observe any dogs barking. Deputy spoke with the possible dog owner and determined that the dog barks at deer moving by around sunset.
Rockford
- On Feb. 1, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a civil dispute. Deputy arrived on scene with the reporting party and obtained information that the civil dispute occurred in Wright County. Deputy advised the reporting party to contact Wright County Sheriff’s office to make a report.
- On Feb. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 50 for an accident. Reporting party stated she slid on ice and struck the rear bumper of a red pickup truck. Party was unable to get the plate for the truck she slid into, and was advised not to follow by dispatch. Party had last seen the vehicle traveling eastbound on Town Hall Drive from County Road 50. Deputy checked the area for the vehicle, unable to locate. Party later advised me that she made contact with the driver, who was unaware she hit his truck and said that he did not have any damage to his vehicle.
- On Feb. 10, volunteer Special Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 10. Special Deputies assisted a motorist in the ditch. SDs provided lighting while the driver’s friend pulled them out of the snow bank.
- On Feb. 12, deputy responded to a business on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Business secure.
Rogers
- On Feb. 7, deputy responded to an address on the 20800 block of Hidden Ponds Drive to assist Rogers Fire with report of smoke in a residence. Deputy assisted with checking house and making sure the scene was safe.
