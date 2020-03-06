Greenfield
On Feb. 24, Hennepin County deputies responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for an alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the perimeter. No signs of forced entry and building was secure. Keyholder did not respond. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 26, deputies responded to the 5500 block of Highway 55 for a domestic disturbance. Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic between a male and female in a car. Deputies located the car, spoke to both parties and arrested the male passenger for domestic assault. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to an address on the 7200 block of Sterling Drive for a report of a possible abandoned vehicle. Reporting party reported that the vehicle had been parked in the visitor parking lot for a week. Vehicle registration clear stolen. Deputy advised reporting party that the vehicle is parked on private property and no authority for the Sheriff’s Office to impound. Clear advised. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of Nyle Court for a medical. Transport Hold Order was completed. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for an audible business alarm. Deputy arrived and spoke to employees on site who stated there was nothing wrong. Deputy cleared false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputies responded to an address in the 5900 block of Highway 55 for a residential alarm. Deputies responded and found an open rear door. While waiting for more deputies to arrive, homeowner arrived and stated she set it off accidently. Deputies cleared false alarm. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 55 and Greenfield Road for a report of a dog hit by a vehicle. Deputy arrived and found what appeared to be a large yellow lab dead on the side of the road. The dog appeared to have been hit several hours prior. No collar or tags on the dog. Deputy moved the dog into the ditch and contacted Hennepin County Maintenance to come remove the dog. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Vernon Street and Indian Trail for a damage to property report. A stop sign had two apparent bullet holes in it. Photographs taken. Reporting party does not know when the damage occurred. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Woodland Trail for a report of trespassing. Deputy spoke to reporting party who stated his neighbors had driven a truck onto his property. Reporting party requested deputy speak with neighbors and ask them not to drive on his property. Deputy spoke with neighbor who stated he was sorry and would try not to in the future. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to an address in the 6900 block of Nyle Court for a medical. North Paramedics were called to the scene. An emergency evaluation was completed and an adult male was transported by North for further evaluation. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 28, deputy responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Drive and Dogwood for a property damage accident. Registered owner was on scene and said her son was driving when it occurred. Owner stated son had to go to work and she was waiting for a private tow. She reported no injuries to anyone as a result of the accident. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Patient had already been transported to the hospital prior to deputy’s arrival. Deputy got the patient’s information and cleared the scene. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Feb. 24, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a two-vehicle property damage crash. No injuries to any parties in either vehicle and light damage to one vehicle. Photos were taken and State Accident report was completed. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 24, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a harassment complaint. Deputy received a call for a harassment complaint. Reporting party was upset that her neighbor was exposing herself. Deputy attempted to make contact with the neighbor at her residence and via phone with negative results. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 to a property damage hit and run accident. Minor damage to a parked vehicle. Striking vehicle located and driver interviewed. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and 69th Avenue North for a slumper behind the wheel of a vehicle. Contact was made with the driver. Driver did not appear intoxicated, he was very tired and on his way to work. Wife would drive him to work. No other action was taken.
On March 1, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Deputies attempted CPR on an adult male. Rockford Fire arrived and took over CPR. North Ambulance arrived on scene and assisted Rockford Fire with CPR until time of death was called. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Rogers
On Feb. 25, deputy responded to Rogers High School to assist Rogers Police with a K9 narcotics sniff. Search was conducted on lockers on the second floor of the school and several vehicles in the parking lot. No alerts were observed with the canine. Deputy cleared the scene. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 14100 block of James Road to assist Rogers Police on a traffic stop. Deputy located and assisted Rogers Police stopping a vehicle connected to a forgery call in Rogers. Deputy cleared once officers had finished their roadside investigation. Roger Officers arrested one adult male. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 12500 block of Marion Court to assist Rogers Police with a welfare check. Officers checked the home and attempted to make contact. No contact was made. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
