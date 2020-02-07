Corcoran
On Jan. 29, Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road for a warrant pick up attempt. Adult female with Felony DWI warrant. The door was open when deputies knocked. Residence was searched, no one was home. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 30, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran police on a medical. Deputy stood by for extra officer presence until cleared by Corcoran Police. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 30, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran police regarding a stolen vehicle. Deputy was in the area of a Corcoran call regarding a stolen vehicle. Suspect was gone on arrival. Deputy assisted in searching a trailer. Suspect was not located. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 9900 block of High Bluff Lane for a suspicious activity report. Deputy dispatched for a person possibly in a yard in Corcoran. It was discovered the noise and lights in the yard were from the plow company. Scene cleared. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Highway 55 for a call of a hay bale in the road. Nothing was located upon arrival. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Woodland Trail for a public assist. Deputies observed a vehicle partially blocking traffic changing a tire. Vehicle pulled over soon after driving off with another flat tire. Vehicle parked legally while owners got another tire. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 30, deputies responded to an address in the 6400 block of Woodland Trail for a public assist. Deputies observed a vehicle on the shoulder with hazards on. Adult female ran out of gas, stated she had a family member coming. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Scott Street and Woodland Trail for a parking complaint. Deputy dispatched to a call of a white SUV parked sideways. Deputy arrived at scene and was unable to locate the vehicle. Deputy contacted the reporting party. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 30, deputy responded to an address in the 5900 block of Town Hall Drive for an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched a call for four horses in the road. Deputy arrived at scene and was able to lead horses to secured fence and closed gate at residence. Home owners were not home. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 30, deputy responded to an address in the 8200 block of Pioneer Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire and Ambulance requested due to homeowner feeling ill. Ambulance examined homeowner, medically cleared. Fire detected CO in the home and recommended evacuation. Furnace worker responding in the AM to fix leak. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 5900 block of Town Hall Drive for an animal complaint. Four horses were loose. Deputy made contact with horses’ owner. Owner retrieved the horses. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a neighbor complaint. It was found that a party was going on at the neighbor’s house and cars turned around in neighbor’s driveway. Deputy tried to make contact with residents, but they would not answer the door. Deputy called reporting party and he stated he did not want any more law enforcement action. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 2, deputy responded to an address in the 5600 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a trespassing complaint. Deputy was dispatched for an ATV with two occupants that used reporting party’s property to access the lake. Deputy spoke to parties that trespassed and gave them a verbal warning for the violation.
Hanover
On Jan. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue North for a property damage accident. Vehicle was struck by a deer causing minor damage. The deer was not located. A report was taken. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 1, deputy responded to the intersection of Crow Hassan Park and 109th Avenue for a vehicle left unattended. A phone number was found on the dashboard and called by deputy 12 times with no answer. Due to the vehicle being in an intersection and a danger to traffic, the vehicle was towed to Burda’s in Rogers. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Jan. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Raven Ridge Court for a medical. An adult male was transported to the hospital via ambulance. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 28, deputies responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Deputies arrived and met adult female patient. Paramedics arrived and transported patient to Maple Grove Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a Property Damage accident. Deputies responded to an accident involving a motorist hitting a deer. Minor damage to the vehicle. No deer was found. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for an assist for Wright County. Deputy was dispatched for an assist for Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make contact with a person living there that had an incident in Wright County. No Contact was made at the home. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Feb. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. One adult female was transported to North Memorial Hospital by Allina Paramedics ambulance. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Jan. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 20200 block of 141st Avenue North to assist Rogers Police on a welfare check. Deputy stood by for extra officer presence until cleared by Rogers Police. No other action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.