- On Jan. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road for a suspicious activity, an open door. Open door did not seem to be forced and trailer was unoccupied. No footprints in the snow. Neighbor stated owners hadn’t been there for a week.
- On Jan. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with an attempt to locate for Scott County. Officers spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle and confirmed who has the vehicle.
Greenfield
- On Jan. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 7300 block of Mark Street for an alarm. Canceled prior to arrival.
- On Jan. 12 deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of 71st Lane for a forgery and fraud report. Reporting party said that a health insurance policy was fraudulently opened in her name. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s detective is investigating.
- On Jan. 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rebecca Park Trail for a traffic stop. Deputies saw a gray SUV heading eastbound on Rebecca Park Trail and failing to stop at a stop sign. Deputies initiated a traffic stop at Clay Street and Rebecca Park Trail. Citation was issued to driver.
- On Jan. 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Vernon Street for a traffic stop. Deputies observed a red Buick SUV with a burnt out headlight heading westbound on Highway 55. Deputies initiated a traffic stop. Driver gave deputies a 2008 Cadillac insurance card and their ID was suspended. Driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license but received a warning for not providing insurance.
Rockford
- On Jan. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 10 for a safety check. Deputy was dispatched to road debris. Unable to locate debris.
- On Jan. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a harassment complaint. Caller stated that he was being harassed by an employee of Greenfield Homes. Caller was advised to get a restraining order.
