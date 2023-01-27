Corcoran

- On Jan. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road for a suspicious activity, an open door. Open door did not seem to be forced and trailer was unoccupied. No footprints in the snow. Neighbor stated owners hadn’t been there for a week.

