Corcoran
On Aug. 9, deputy responded to the 19200 block of 72nd Avenue to assist Corcoran Police with a burglary call. Deputies assisted with searching the area for suspects. No suspects were found, and Hennepin County Crime Lab was dispatched.
On Aug. 10, deputies responded to a business in the 9700 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with a burglary call. Deputies assisted with perimeter and search of the building.
Greenfield
On Aug. 15, deputy responded to the 6700 block of Woodland Trail for a report of a vehicle that was on fire. Deputy assisted Hanover Fire Department with scene safety. Fire posed no immediate danger and was extinguished.
On Aug. 15, deputy responded to the 5600 block of Linda Lane for a report of a suspicious male. Male asked to use reporting party’s phone and then fled into the woods. Area was checked, and male was not located.
Rockford
On Aug. 10, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputies were met by Rockford Fire Department and North Memorial Paramedics who were caring for adult female.
On Aug. 11, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Subject was placed on a transport hold and North Memorial EMS transported to Buffalo hospital. No other action was taken.
On Aug. 12, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of an unwanted person, an adult male who refused to leave a private residence. Homeowner stated suspect only stayed at residence for two nights and does not live there. Suspect was released from Buffalo Hospital this morning. Suspect was told to leave and not come back. Suspect refused medical treatment and left residence on foot.
On Aug. 12, deputies responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of an unwanted party. Male appeared to be having a medical issue. He fought with deputies and paramedics in the back of the ambulance and eventually was placed in soft restraints. Male was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale.
On Aug. 15, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a medical call. Fire Department already was assessing the subject. Reporting party was located and statement was received. Subject was cleared by Fire Department and EMS. Subject was transported to his friend’s house in Rockford where he will stay the night.
Rogers
On Aug. 11, deputy responded to the intersection of Brockton Lane and Interstate 94 to assist Rogers Police with a vehicle fire. Fire was out upon deputy’s arrival.
On Aug. 14, deputy responded to the 21000 block of Rogers Drive for a medical call. Deputy assisted with patient.
