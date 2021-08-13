Corcoran
On Aug. 6, deputy responded to the 6400 block of Rolling Hills Road to assist Corcoran Police with a trespassing report. Deputy provided officer presence while Corcoran PD spoke with two neighbors regarding a vehicle of one person being parked on the property of another. Deputy cleared with Corcoran PD without incident.
On Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 100 block of E Street to assist Corcoran Police who had requested more officers. Deputies stood by as cover officers while Corcoran PD completed their call.
Greenfield
On Aug. 4, deputy responded to the 8100 block of Vernon Street for a litter/dumping call. Homeowner found a pile of construction lumber in their field. Homeowner had no leads to who dumped the lumber and no camera footage.
On Aug. 7, deputy responded to the 6700 block of Woodland Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy took information about a black dog that had run away. Dog was a black lab/pit bull mix. Information was received.
On Aug. 8, deputy responded to the 5900 block of Highway 55 for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had one occupant. No injuries were reported. Deputy ran computerized checks of both drivers/vehicles. Drivers were given copies of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Exchange Form. Photos were taken and uploaded. Minnesota Crash Report was submitted.
Rockford
On Aug. 3, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had one occupant. No injuries were reported. Deputy ran computerized checks of both drivers/vehicles. Drivers were given copies of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Exchange Form. Photos were taken and uploaded. Minnesota Crash Report was submitted.
On Aug. 8, deputy responded to the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of a person slumped behind the wheel of their vehicle. Driver was identified and field sobriety testing was conducted. Driver was arrested for DWI and booked into the jail, when suspected narcotics were located on the driver. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
Rogers
On Aug. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Territorial Road and Tucker to assist Rogers Police with a welfare check regarding a hitchhiker. Deputies located the party, who was walking home from work. Deputies gave party a courtesy ride to a safe location where they could wait to be picked up.
On Aug. 8, deputy responded to the 21200 block of Commerce Boulevard to assist Rogers Police with a possible burglary call. Deputy assisted in searching for possible suspects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.