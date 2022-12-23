Corcoran
- On Dec. 8, deputies responded to an address in the 20900 block of Sunny Hill Lane for a warrant arrest attempt. Suspect wanted on a MN DOC warrant and a felony domestic warrant out of Dakota County. Deputies made contact with uncooperative individual and cleared.
Dayton
- On Dec. 5, deputy responded to a business in the 18200 block of Territorial Road to assist Dayton Police on an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene, took a perimeter spot, and watched the east side of the building. Deputy cleared after Dayton Police determined everything was okay and no more assistance was needed.
- On Dec. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard to assist Dayton police with a personal injury crash. Deputy responded to the crash and was cleared upon arrival by police.
Greenfield
- On Dec. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 5400 block of Woodland Trail for a suspicious activity report. Adult female reported her motion sensor on her driveway went off around 0410 in the morning causing her dogs to bark. Later in the day, she noticed damage to a lock on a side door, possibly from a screwdriver. No video of the incident. She wished to report the incident as info in case any other houses had similar incidents.
- On Dec. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court for a suspicious activity report. Adult female reported a possible attempted break in that occurred early this morning. Adult female noticed a beer can by her garage door and minor damage to the lower rubber seal this morning. She installed a camera at front door after a previous incident with a neighbor but nothing was on the camera today.
- On Dec. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood to assist State Patrol with an accident. Deputy assisted State Patrol by blocking traffic on a property damage accident. State patrol on scene when deputy drove by.
- On Dec. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of 84th Avenue and Woodland for an accident. Deputy dispatched to an accident with a semi blocking Woodland Trail. State accident report complete. Pictures taken and uploaded.
- On Dec. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 6700 block of Woodland Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy located a deer in the ditch after some time. Deputy asked dispatch to contact a County Road crew to pick up the dead deer.
- On Dec. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Greenfield Road for a suspicious activity report. Deputy responded to the area and located a male using his phone in his car. Male claimed he was just waiting for a date and didn’t know he was in a driveway. Deputy told the male to leave.
- On Dec. 9, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a deer that ran into a car. Reporting party identified the deer ran off to the other side of the road and kept running as far as they could see. Driver and reporting party said the damage to their vehicle was minimal.
Hanover
- On Dec. 5, deputy responded to an address in the 11700 block of Whitetail Drive North for a fraud report. Deputy took a fraudulent scam/theft by swindle report. Deputy took initial info, report made and to be forwarded to Detective Unit. Deputy took a phone call follow up with victim on 12/06/2022, additional info received, and victim advised.
- On Dec. 5, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Prairie Lane for an accident. Deputy took a property damage accident report of a personal vehicle hitting a deer. Deer was dead from being struck by vehicle, car kill deer possession permit filled out and deer taken by driver and his friend. Driver reported no injuries.
- On Dec. 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Crow Hassan Park Road and 109th for an accident. Deputy dispatched to an accident involving a Hennepin County owned vehicle. Deputy requested Corcoran Police write accident to avoid a conflict of interest.
- On Dec. 9, deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and 109th Avenue for an accident. Deputies were dispatched to a property damage crash involving two vehicles. Deputies called the reporting party and learned that the damage was minor, no one was injured and both cars were drivable.
Rockford
- On Dec. 7, deputy responded to the Rockford Community Center for a safety check. Deputy responded to check the area for smell of burning plastic. Area was checked and nothing was located.
