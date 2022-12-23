Corcoran

- On Dec. 8, deputies responded to an address in the 20900 block of Sunny Hill Lane for a warrant arrest attempt. Suspect wanted on a MN DOC warrant and a felony domestic warrant out of Dakota County. Deputies made contact with uncooperative individual and cleared.

