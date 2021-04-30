Corcoran
On April 22, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police in attempting to locate a car prowler. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate suspected party.
On April 22, deputy responded to the 6700 block of Willow Drive for an attempt to locate an adult male with a felony warrant. He was not located.
Greenfield
On April 19, deputy responded to a business in the 7800 block of Highway 55 for a damage to property report involving a company vehicle. Employee reported damage. A vehicle had a hole drilled in the gas tank, and gas probably was taken from the vehicle. Photos were taken. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On April 20, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a possible theft in progress report. Adult female driver was driving a vehicle that has been used in drive off thefts of gasoline on multiple occasions from Holiday. Driver left as deputy arrived and was pulled over at Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood Street. Her driver’s license currently is listed as “revoked,” and she did not have current proof of insurance in possession. She was cited for driving after revocation of license and no proof of insurance in possession. Her mother drove vehicle home.
On April 22, deputy responded to the 8900 block of Greenfield Road for a suspicious vehicle report. Deputy responded to the area after vehicle was gone and obtained information on the vehicle. Deputy cleared the call with report and forwarded information onto the other shifts.
On April 23, deputy responded to the 8700 block of Vernon Street for report on an abandoned vehicle. Vehicle was determined to be stolen from Plymouth and involved in a hit and run accident in Rockford. Deputy notified registered owner, Plymouth Police, Crime Scene Investigations, and Hennepin County Sheriff detective and sergeant. Deputy took photos at recovery scene. Burda’s towed the vehicle to ESD for processing.
On April 23, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Genaker Way for a welfare check. Adult male agreed to go voluntarily via ambulance to Buffalo Hospital.
On April 24, deputy responded to the 8600 block of Fir Street for a theft report. Deputy was dispatched a phone call regarding a past theft of a trailer. It was located during a traffic stop in Medina. Reporting party advised deputy that Medina Police was out with the trailer at a traffic stop. Two parties were in custody. Deputy met reporting party and the owner at the traffic stop scene, where the trailer was released back to the owner. Deputy checked the new construction site where the trailer went missing, and no evidence was found. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Hanover
On April 25, deputy responded to the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical call. Deputy administered medical care. Hanover Fire Department arrived, and North Memorial Paramedics transported adult female patient to North Memorial for further care.
Rockford
On April 19, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check of an adult female. Deputy spoke with her. She said she is okay now, and she appeared to no longer be in distress.
On April 19, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. North Ambulance arrived with Rockford Fire Department to assess and transport an adult male to Buffalo Hospital.
On April 22, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Deputy arrived on scene with Fire Department giving patient care. Deputy assisted with moving the stretcher out of the ambulance. Deputy cleared after patient was transported to a nearby hospital.
On April 23, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 10 for a personal injury hit and run accident. Report was taken and a state accident report was completed. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
On April 23, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of smoke from a washing machine. Rockford Fire Department had located washer on the third floor. No fire was detected. Rockford Fire disabled machine and notified maintenance.
