Corcoran

- On Dec. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 6200 block of Rolling Hills Road to assist Fire Department with a call of smoke in a basement. Deputies spoke with adult female and was advised to stay warm in her vehicle. Deputies assisted fire department with locating source of the smoke. A melted plastic cap on water heater was located in basement.

