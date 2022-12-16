Corcoran
- On Dec. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 6200 block of Rolling Hills Road to assist Fire Department with a call of smoke in a basement. Deputies spoke with adult female and was advised to stay warm in her vehicle. Deputies assisted fire department with locating source of the smoke. A melted plastic cap on water heater was located in basement.
Dayton
- On Dec. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 16300 block of Division Street to assist Dayton Police on a property damage crash. Single-vehicle crash with airbags deployed and footprints leading away from vehicle. K-9 was deployed to track for driver to check their welfare. Two female occupants came out. Adult female driver was taken into custody by Dayton Police for DUI.
Greenfield
- On Nov. 29, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood for a vehicle in the ditch. Private tow was en route to assist the driver of the vehicle.
- On Nov. 29, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Fir Street for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries upon arrival, both vehicles already moved off the road, and one personal tow. One driver admitted to fish tailing and hitting other vehicle with rear bumper, and was able to drive vehicle away. Both parties were given accident exchange information. MN crash report will be completed.
- On Nov. 30, deputies responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road for a multiple vehicle collision. Involved parties reported no injuries. Two vehicles towed.
- On Nov. 30, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Rebecca Park for a vehicle in the ditch. Vehicle was pulled out by another vehicle. Deputy stood by to help with traffic while vehicle was removed from the ditch.
- On Dec. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 6900 block of Belle Street for a structure fire. Deputies arrived on scene and advised fire that detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Fire arrived and put out flames.
- On Dec. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Pioneer Trail for a safety check. Deputy dispatched to possible structure fire. Fire arrived on scene and updated all other units that this is a permitted burn, all okay.
- On Dec. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a parking complaint of two vehicles blocking driveway. Deputy arrived and observed pickup trucks parked on Three Rivers Park District property. One of the trucks was partially blocking the easement access driveway to a residence. Deputy spoke to the reporting party about ongoing issue of people parking here to fish, as the canoe access is now closed. There is no signage that says “no parking” but advised drivers the access must be clear so residents and emergency personnel can get through to the shared access driveway.
- On Dec. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 6300 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a damage to property call. Deputy spoke with RP who reported damaged exterior house lights believed it to be a neighbor he has had prior contact with. Deputy spoke with neighbor as there were snow tracks that led from the broken house lights to the front door. Neighbor was not cooperative during questioning, and did not provide any explanation why the tracks led to his house, RP advised.
Hanover
- On Dec. 2, deputies responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Jonquil Lane for a traffic stop. Deputies running stationary radar eastbound on and saw white pick-up truck with burnt out passenger brake light. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 109th Ave. and Jonquil Lane. Driver cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance, an verbal warning for burnt out brake light and expired registration.
Rockford
- On Nov. 28, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a theft report that occurred yesterday. Manager at Kwik Trip had video evidence of an adult male taking steaks on two different days without paying. Adult male stealing is unidentified, but the business would like him trespassed and cited if seen at the business. Video evidence and pictures were requested from the business.
- On Nov. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 6400 block of Woodland Trail for a vehicle stuck in someone’s driveway. Deputy assisted adult female getting vehicle out of driveway.
- On Dec. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a suspicious vehicle in the area. Deputy checked the vehicle, running with keys, doors unlocked. Vehicle unoccupied. Ownerr notified and responded to the scene, lent vehicle to a friend but couldn’t get a hold of him.
- On Dec. 1, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for an unwanted person. Deputy made contact with reporting party, unknown ID for subject, known to steal, not trespassed. Wanted Deputy to attempt to locate and advise the subject that he was not welcome back, not trespassed.
- On Dec. 2, deputies responded a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 to trespass an adult male who is still onsite. Staff has had recent issues with the male stealing items and wants him trespassed. Deputies arrived and spoke with staff, who said the individual was still in the restroom. Deputies made contact with the adult male as he exited the restroom. Individual was issued and explained a trespass notice and left the premises.
- On Dec. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance. Deputy dispatched to area north of noted address to check the area for the sound of shots. Caller said that “he’s hearing thousands of shots or multiple fireworks north of Hwy. 55.” Deputy checked the area, and observed aerial fireworks on the Wright County side of Rockford just north of noted address. Deputy crossed river and observed the Rockford Christmas in the Park event in progress.
Rogers
- On Nov. 28, deputies responded to a business in the 21400 block of 141st Avenue to assist Rogers Police with an alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and helped with perimeter and checking doors.
- On Nov. 29, deputy responded to Interstate 94 for an accident report. Deputy came across a two-vehicle property damage crash on westbound Interstate 94.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.