Greenfield
Monday, Feb. 28
- Deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of 69th Avenue for a report of a semi-truck on fire in parking lot of business. Rockford Fire Department responded and put fire out. Fire department advised nothing suspicious regarding fire, advised fire was most likely started due to a faulty block heater. Owner of business was contacted and advised to contact insurance company.
Thursday, March 3
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Rebecca Park for a report of a hit deer. Contact was made with registered owner of the vehicle that hit the deer. Deer was located and dispatched. Registered owner was issued a temp permit and took the deer from the scene.
Friday, March 4
-Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a traffic complaint traveling east. Located vehicle on Highway 55 near County Road 19 and began to follow for conduct. The vehicle began to suddenly swerve over the center line as oncoming traffic approached. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was pursued at speeds of 110 miles per hour until visual was lost near south bound County Road 101 in Plymouth. The pursuit was terminated at that point. A KOPS Alert was issued. Vehicle located unoccupied at Super 8 hotel in Brooklyn Center.
Rockford
Tuesday, March 1
- Deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a vehicle fire at a gas station. Fire Department extinguished the fire prior to arrival. The driver/owner was identified, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No damage occurred to the business.
Thursday, March 3
- Deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a warrant arrest. Deputy observed a vehicle that came back to a registered owner with an active gross misdemeanor warrant out of Lake of the Woods County. Male was arrested without incident. Warrant was confirmed and male was escorted to the HCADC for booking.
Rogers
Saturday, March 5
- Deputies responded to an address in the 23000 block of Creekview Court to assist Rogers Police a shots fired call. Deputies self-assigned to assist. Upon arrival, deputies assisted with perimeter while Rogers PD attempted to call the individual out of the residence. Resident refused to come out of the residence and the perimeter was taken down.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 13500 block of Big Sandy Lake Drive to assist Rogers Police on a suspicious activity call. Deputies self-assigned to assist Rogers PD on a suspicious person in the area trying doors. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the individual.
