Corcoran
On Dec. 10, a Hennepin County deputy responded to an address in the 10000 block of Elm Lane for a suspicious activity report. Deputy dispatched to a report of flashing lights in a residential new construction area. Deputy checked the area. Deputy spoke to reporting party and advised of the situation. Deputy cleared call secure. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 13, deputy responded to Crow Hassan Park Road to assist Dayton Police and State Patrol at an accident involving a commercial vehicle. Deputy assisted State Patrol with post-crash inspection. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Dec. 9, deputy responded to a business in the 9800 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a business alarm. Deputy walked the perimeter and checked the doors, all was secure. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 9, deputy responded to Highway 55 for a property damage accident. Deputy responded to a single vehicle accident involving damaged railroad property at a crossing. No injuries were reported and a report was taken. Driver was issued a citation. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 10, deputy responded to the intersection of Tamarack Street and Lake Rebecca Road for a vehicle in ditch. Deputy dispatched to a report of a vehicle stuck in a mud puddle unable to get out. Deputy made contact with reporting party and gathered information. Deputy provided a curtesy transport to an address in Rockford. Deputy took digital photographs and completed informational report. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 7200 block of Woodland Trail for a theft report. Resident reported a theft from mailbox. Deputy took report. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 7400 block of Mark Street to assist the Fire Department with a medical. Ambulance cleared police and Fire from the scene. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 13, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Employee reported a theft from gas station. Deputy took report. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 13, deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of 69th Avenue for a burglary report. Nothing was missing. Deputy took photos and report. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Drive and County Road 92 for a personal injury accident report. One driver was taken to a hospital by an ambulance. Information exchanged, vehicles towed. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Dec. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. One adult female was transported by North EMS to Buffalo Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 9, deputy responded to a school on the 7000 block of County Road 50 for a 911 hang up call. Deputy was on scene when the call came out. Office staff were notified. The number was a trunk line so its origin was unknown and the number could not be called back. All areas of the school were checked. Nothing was located. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 12, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Rebecca Park Trail for a two car property damage crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle dump truck. No injuries reported. One vehicle was towed. Deputy gave a courtesy ride to one driver to a business in Rockford. Deputy completed report. No other action was taken.
On Dec. 1, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a suspicious person report. Upon deputy’s arrival, the unknown suspect and suspicious vehicle were gone. During a perimeter check of the property, the front door was found to be unlocked. The interior was checked without locating any signs of a burglary. The door was secured by a key holder and the owner was advised. No other action was taken.
