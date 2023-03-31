Corcoran
- On March 23, deputy responded to an address on the 8800 block of Trail Haven Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious call. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle stopped on County Road 10. Driver stated that she was parked on a main road and to use side streets to watch the Northern lights.
- On March 23, deputy responded to the intersection of Brockton Lane and 63rd for a vehicle fleeing from Medina Police. Vehicle crashed and two suspects were in custody.
- On March 24, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Park Drive for a traffic stop. Deputy stopped a vehicle with expired registration. Deputy gave the driver a citation. Registration expired May 2021.
- On March 26, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 19 for a traffic stop. Deputy performed a traffic stop for expired registration.
Dayton
- On March 23, deputies responded to an address on the 12200 block of French Lake Road to assist Dayton Police on a commercial burglary call. Deputies assisted with perimeter and searching building with K-9 partner.
- On March 25, deputy responded to a business on the 11000 block of Holly Lane to assist Dayton Police with a business alarm. Building was secure.
Greenfield
- On March 20, deputy responded to a business on the 7700 block of Commerce Circle for information about a snowmobile complaint. Reporting party advised that snowmobiles were driving through his business property. Reporting person does not know when this occurred. Observed snowmobile tracks on asphalt and through gravel area of driveway. Advised reporting person to put up “No Snowmobile” and/or “No Trespassing” signs. Reporting person stated he may also put up trail camera on sheds on the property.
- On March 23, deputy responded to an address on the 6500 block of 71st Lane for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving through a neighborhood. Deputy did not see any vehicle matching the description.
- On March 25, deputy responded to an address on the 7500 block of 75th Lane to a dead deer. Deputy spoke with reporting party who stated deer appeared to be hit by car and at end of driveway. County Maintenance advised.
- On March 26, deputy responded the intersection of Highway 55 and Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a traffic stop for speed.
- On March 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Lake Sarah Heights Drive for a traffic stop for expired registration. Deputy stopped the vehicle and issued a citation for expired registration.
Hanover
- On March 22, deputy responded to an address on the 29900 block of 109th Ave. for complaint of a barking dog. Deputy spoke with reporting party who advised of the ongoing issue. Deputy heard barking dog in area. Deputy unable to make contact with the owner.
- On March 22, deputy responded to an address on the 9300 block of Scott Street for a residential smoke alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and homeowner said it was a false alarm. Homeowner could not get smoke alarm to stop, fire on scene to assist.
- On March 26, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Prairie Lane for a traffic stop for expired registration. Deputy issued a verbal warning for expired registration and a citation for no proof of insurance.
- On March 26, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and Oakdale Drive for a traffic stop for expired registration. Deputy visually observed a vehicle with expired registration on 109th Ave. Deputy issued a citation for expired registration.
Rockford
- On March 22, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a carbon monoxide alarm going off. Deputy arrived on scene and obtained initial information that everyone was out of the house and no one was feeling ill. Deputy cleared the scene after fire checked the house and determined the carbon monoxide alarm was expired and giving false alarms.
- On March 24, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a suspicious activity report. Deputy dispatched for a male urinating in public. Subject left area, no description.
Rogers
- On March 26, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. and Windmill Drive for a traffic stop. Deputy performed a traffic stop for not having a front license plate.
