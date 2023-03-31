Corcoran

- On March 23, deputy responded to an address on the 8800 block of Trail Haven Road to assist Corcoran Police with a suspicious call. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle stopped on County Road 10. Driver stated that she was parked on a main road and to use side streets to watch the Northern lights.

