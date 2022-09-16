Corcoran

- On Sept. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Bridle Path to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputy dispatched to back Corcoran PD on an alarm call. Deputy arrived on scene and checked residence for signs of a break in. Deputy found residence to be secure.

