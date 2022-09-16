- On Sept. 4, deputy responded to an address in the 6500 block of Bridle Path to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputy dispatched to back Corcoran PD on an alarm call. Deputy arrived on scene and checked residence for signs of a break in. Deputy found residence to be secure.
Greenfield
- On Aug. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 9400 block of Scott Street for an open door to an outbuilding. Reporting party called to report a shed had been broken into and a door on the garage was open. RP stated it appears nothing was taken.
- On Aug. 31, deputy responded to an address in the 5800 block of Harff Road for a damage to property report. Deputy received the report of locks cut off the back doors of two snowmobile trailers on the property. The owner stated it happened sometime within the last 7 days. Nothing was missing. No suspect info.
- On Sept. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 10300 block of Linda Lane for a missing person report. Husband stated wife left around 0930 to meet with granddaughter, but per husband granddaughter never met up with the grandmother. Missing female is currently driving a black truck. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
- On Sept. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Kurt Street for a burglary alarm. No forced entry appeared, and no further alarm activations.
- On Sept. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a 911 hang up call. Deputy spoke with the caller and learned it was accidental.
- On Sept. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Heights Drive and Highway 55 for a parking complaint. Reporting party called to complain of vehicles parking along road where no parking sign was posted.
- On Sept. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and Pioneer Trail for a call of a female who believed a vehicle was following her. Deputy responded but canceled after the vehicle turned off and was no longer following the female.
Rockford
- On Sept. 3, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of Woodland Trail for a found bicycle. Deputy advised reporting party no missing bicycles had been reported and advised them to hold onto it in case the owner came back for it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.