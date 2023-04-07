Corcoran
- On April 1, Special Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 50 to assist a motorist with a stalled vehicle. SDs provided emergency lighting and a jump start pack to the driver. Driver was able to start his car and drive off.
Greenfield
- On March 28, deputy responded to a business on the 6900 block of 69th Lane for an alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and made contact with an adult male walking behind the business. Deputy spoke with adult male, he was walking to work at another nearby business, and was a recognized employee of that other business. Deputy checked on business that had the alarm, business was secure and determined to be a false alarm.
- On March 30, deputy responded to an address on the 7900 block of Pioneer Trail for a disturbance of shots fired. Dispatched to a self-inflicted gun shot wound to foot. Responded to hospital and residence to collect information for report.
- On March 30, deputies responded to an address on the 7500 block of Basswood Lane for a disturbance of shots fired. Reporting party contacted and they stated they heard two shots in the distance at about 2025 hours and had not heard anything since. Deputies searched area and did not see or hear anything.
- On March 31, deputy responded to an address on the 7500 block of Highway 55 for a single vehicle accident call. Reporting Party requested deputy to cancel.
- On March 31, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Greenfield Road for a vehicle in the ditch. Driver didn’t sustain injuries. Driver of vehicle stated he requested a private pullout and someone was picking him up.
- On April 1, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Schendel Lake Drive for a 911 hang up. Deputy identified the person who called and determined that there was no emergency. Deputy cleared with no law enforcement action taken.
Hanover
- On March 31, deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. for a three vehicle accident. Drivers of vehicles didn’t sustain injuries. All three vehicles were towed.
Rockford
- On March 27, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a theft report. Dispatched a report of a employee at Kwik Trip that stole money. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
- On March 27, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 50 for a report of a hit deer. Deputy received information from dispatch that the driver continued on and that they were not injured after hitting the deer. Deputy attempted to call driver for details and see if they needed a police report, no answer. Deputy searched the area and was unable to locate the hit deer.
- On March 28, deputy responded to an address on the 8000 block of Highway 55 for an escort at an apartment complex. Adult female wanted an escort for safety reasons while she collected her property from an apartment she shared with an adult male roommate. Deputy provided adult female an escort for safety into the apartment, adult male was not home. Adult female collected her property and left. Adult female advised to communicate with adult male roommate for future property retrievals or call 911 if she feels she needs to.
Rogers
- On March 29, deputy responded to an address on the 15000 block of Crow River Drive for a 911 Hang Up at a residence. Deputy arrived on scene and spoke with an adult female who was the 911 caller. Adult female said it was an accidental 911 call, and there was no emergency.
