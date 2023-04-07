Corcoran

- On April 1, Special Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 50 to assist a motorist with a stalled vehicle. SDs provided emergency lighting and a jump start pack to the driver. Driver was able to start his car and drive off.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments