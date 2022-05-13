Corcoran
Wednesday, May 4
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7900 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a slumper call. Deputy arrived on scene and assisted with police presence while officers searched a vehicle. Nothing found during the search.
Dayton
Monday, May 2
- Deputy responded to an address in the 6 block of Gaywood Drive for a warrant attempt. ESD attempted warrant pick-up. Subject not located.
Greenfield
Monday, May 2
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Sioux Trail for a report of a deer hit by vehicle. Deputy met with the reporting party at the noted location and noted damage to the front of the vehicle involved. Driver declined medical attention and vehicle was towed to impound lot. Deputy completed a state accident form and provided the case number to the driver.
Tuesday, May 3
- Deputies responded to an address in the 9400 block of Scott Street to assist HCSO detectives with execution of search warrant and arrest. Deputies assisted with the execution of a search warrant. Transported subject from arrest location to Hennepin County Jail.
Wednesday, May 4
- Deputy responded to an address in the 6800 block of Basswood Lane North for a damage to property report. Deputy obtained initial information and took several photos of the damage. Deputy cleared with report and no law enforcement action taken.
Friday, May 6
- Deputy responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a help/unknown call. Deputy arrived on scene and spoke to the business manager about a customer that did not want to pay the service fee. The service fee was paid, and the customer was gone before the Deputy arrived on scene. The manager stated that everything was fine and did not want any further action taken.
Saturday, May 7
- Deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of 76th Lane for a grass fire. Fire was out before deputy arrived. Homeowner warned to obtain a permit before preforming a control burn in her culvert next time. No other action was taken.
Sunday, May 8
- Deputy responded to an address in the 9400 block of Scott Street North for a damaged mailbox. Deputy arrived and saw a mailbox laying on the ground. Mailbox appeared to be hit by a vehicle. Deputy spoke with reporting party and photographed the damage.
Rogers
Saturday, May 7
- Deputies responded to the intersection of Territorial Road and Wood Lane to assist Osseo PD with a motor vehicle pursuit. Deputies assisted with scene of suspect vehicle crash. Deputy assisted Osseo PD take an adult female suspect into custody. Adult male suspect taken into custody by other assisting agencies. Response to Resistance filled out.
