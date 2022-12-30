Corcoran
- On Dec. 13, deputies responded to an address in the 6600 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police on a possible residential burglary. Deputies helped with stopping a vehicle leaving the scene and perimeter around the residence.
- On Dec. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 10700 block of Bechtold Road to assist Corcoran Police with a medical. Deputy arrived on scene and helped with putting an ice pack on the patient’s neck and obtaining initial medical information. Patient was transported to a nearby hospital.
- On Dec. 17, deputies responded to a business in the 20000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with an attempt to locate. Deputies and Corcoran PD attempted to locate an intoxicated male that left the Stanchion Bar on foot in temps that were in the low teens. Officers pinged the phone in the area of 64th Ave. N and Jewel Lane in Maple Grove. Officers searched that area and eventually made their way to an address that was listed by DVS in the city of Plymouth. This was an old address with a new homeowner.
Dayton
-On Dec. 12, deputy responding to an address in the 19000 block of County Road 81 assisted Dayton police with a traffic stop. Deputy stood by for officer safety while the vehicle was searched.
-On Dec. 15, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 81 and Dayton Parkway for a traffic stop. The driver was issued a citation for failure to stop for a traffic control device and operating a vehicle with expired registration.
-On Dec. 18, deputy responded to the intersection of Pineview Lane and Dayton Road to assist Dayton Police with a head-on collision of two vehicles blocking the road. Deputies extricated the drivers from their vehicles. Both drivers were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Both vehicles were removed from the scene.
Greenfield
-On Dec. 14, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for an alarm. Deputy determined it was heavy snow that set off the alarm.
-On Dec. 15, deputy responded to the intersection of Woodland Trail and 84th Ave. North for a traffic stop. Driver was issued a citation for expired registration.
-On Dec. 15, deputies responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Tamarack for a vehicle in the ditch. A fellow motorist pulled the vehicle from the ditch using his truck.
-On Dec. 16, deputies responded to an address in the 6500 block of Elmwood Drive for a welfare check. An adult male called dispatch and was rambling about Habitat for Humanity and Jimmy Carter. Deputies made contact with the caller and his roommate who appeared okay.
-On Dec. 16, deputy responded to an address in the 9200 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. The driver stated that she did not need medical attention and that her boyfriend was five minutes away to pull her car out.
-On Dec. 17, deputy responded to a business in the 7500 block of Highway 55 for an accident. Reporting party called about a hit-and-run property damage accident at 1:29 p.m. The party took a photo of the suspect vehicle leaving but was unable to make out the license plate. The suspect vehicle was backing out of a parking space and made contact with the reporting party’s rear fender.
Hanover
-On Dec. 15, deputies responded to the intersection of 109th Ave. North and Jonquil Lane North for a vehicle in the ditch. Vehicle was unoccupied.
Rockford
-On Dec. 13, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a property damage accident.
-On Dec. 13, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55. Deputy assisted Wright County deputies with taking an adult male into custody for several warrants. Wright County deputies transported the male to Wright County Jail.
-On Dec. 16, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood to assist Corcoran police with an accident report. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on Dogwood Street crossing Rebecca Park Trail to enter the Rockford High School parking lot. Due to icy conditions, the driver was not able to accelerate quick enough to clear the intersection. Vehicle #2 was traveling eastbound on Rebecca Park Trail with the right-of-way. Vehicle #2 was unable to stop in time and struck vehicle #1. Driver #1 was not injured but driver #2 was transported by ambulance to Robbinsdale for a possible broken arm.
Rogers
-On Dec. 12, deputy responded to the intersection of 114th Ave. North and Laurel Creek Parkway to assist Rogers Police on a suspicious vehicle traffic stop. Vehicle was towed away and driver was cited for multiple citations.
