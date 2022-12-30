Corcoran

- On Dec. 13, deputies responded to an address in the 6600 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police on a possible residential burglary. Deputies helped with stopping a vehicle leaving the scene and perimeter around the residence.

