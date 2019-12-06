Corcoran
On Nov. 25, a Hennepin County Deputy responded to the 6200 block of Meadow Rue Court to assist Corcoran Police on a house fire. Deputy arrived on scene and confirmed fire was out. Deputy cleared after Corcoran Police and Fire took over the call. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 26, deputies responded to an address in the 3400 block of Highway 55 for a property damage accident. One vehicle slid on ice and slid into guard rails on both sides of the road. No injuries were reported and report was taken. Vehicle was towed from the scene. No other action was taken.
On December 1, deputy responded to a business in the 9300 block of County Road 19 for a civil dispute. Adult male was refusing to pay towing company and towing company was refusing to release the vehicle to party. Deputy advised both parties. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Nov. 25, deputy responded to an address in the 7300 block of Cabinet Drive for a medical. North Ambulance arrived and took over patient care. North Paramedics cleared deputy and Fire from the scene. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 7200 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a vehicle in the ditch. Party had other help coming to assist. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a disturbance. Deputy checked business and did not find disturbance. Reporting party was contacted and deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check. Deputy advised reporting party. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 30, deputy responded to the Lake Sarah Park Dog Training Area for a report of abandoned property. Deputy dispatched for appliances in the roadway. Deputy checked inside appliances, cleared them from roadway and notified the City Of Greenfield. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 30, deputy responded to Cabinet Drive for an animal complaint. Deputy arrived on scene and the deer clearly had no use of its rear legs which appeared broken. Deputy dispatched the deer immediately. The reporting party given possession of the deer. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On Nov. 29, deputy responded to a business in the 30000 block of 109th Avenue North on a theft of two tables and three chairs. Deputy called the reporting party and obtained information. Deputy cleared the call with report. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Nov. 27, deputy responded to Highway 55 for a property damage accident. No injuries were reported and one driver was issued a citation. Report completed. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a welfare check at a residence. Upon arrival and knocking on the door, Deputies were greeted by resident who stated that she was fine and that her phone was dead. Deputy notified reporting party. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a welfare check. Deputy attempted to call number given and make contact at given address. No contact. No other action was taken.
On Nov. 29, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical. Deputy cleared the scene after being cancelled by Fire/Rescue. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Nov. 27, deputy responded to a business in the 21400 block of 141St Avenue to assist Rogers Police with a theft in progress call. Area was checked for the vehicle leaving the scene. No one was located. No other action was taken.
