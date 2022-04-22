- Deputy responded to an address in the 10 block of D Street to assist Corcoran Police on a trespassing complaint. Deputy self-assigned to assist Corcoran PD with a trespassing complaint, assisted with officer presence. Corcoran Officers had the party in custody and deputy assisted with booking process at their police department.
Greenfield
Monday, April 11
- Deputies responded to an address in the 5800 block of Woodland Trail for a report of a suspicious person at the front door. Deputy found a motorcycle at the end of the driveway. Deputies checked area and were unable to locate the male that approached the front door of the house.
Tuesday, April 12
- Deputy responded to an address in the 5900 block of 104th Avenue North for a harassment complaint. Deputy was dispatched to the noted location for a harassment done via online. Upon arrival deputy spoke to reporting party and took a report. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
Thursday, April 14
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Fox Creek Court for a dog barking complaint. Deputy arrived and heard and saw the dog barking inside of noted address. No answer at the door. Deputy notified Greenfield City Zoning Administrator who stated she would mail the address a warning letter.
Rockford
Monday, April 11
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a report of a two-vehicle property damage crash. No injuries reported. Two vehicles inoperable and towed. Cleared without incident.
Friday, April 15
- Deputies responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a warrant arrest. An adult female was arrested for three theft warrants. Reporting party requested we check the welfare of her son. Reporting party also stated that her son’s wife has active warrants. The residence was checked, and the reporting party’s son was not there but his wife was found hiding in a bedroom. It was determined that the reporting party’s son was a patient at North Memorial Hospital.
Rogers
Saturday, April 16
- Deputy responded to Interstate 94 to assist State Patrol on a stolen vehicle. Performed a high risk stop on the vehicle and the driver was arrested without incident.
