Corcoran
- On Jan. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 10100 block of Ebert Road to assist Corcoran Police with a report of a suspicious vehicle. Amazon driver was stuck on private property, towing company notified.
- On Jan. 21, deputy responded to an address in the 23500 block of Highway 55 to assist Corcoran Police for an alarm. Business closed and their gate was locked. Police spoke with adjoining business and they reported nothing out of the ordinary.
- On Jan. 25, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic call. Deputy provided cover and light to Corcoran officers during arrest.
- On Jan. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police. Driver stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign at County Road 30 and County Road 19. Deputy found driver was driving after revocation and didn’t have insurance on the vehicle. Deputy allowed driver to find another person with insurance to drive the vehicle. Deputy issued driver a citation for driving after revocation and no motor vehicle insurance.
- On Jan. 27, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police. Deputy observed a vehicle go through a red light. Driver was driving after revocation and was issued a citation.
Greenfield
- On Jan. 16, Deputies responded to an address in the 5000 block of 71st Lane to assist Greenfield Police. Deputies dispatched to a possible appliance fire at a residence in the city. Deputies were canceled by Fire Department prior to arrival.
- On Jan. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 5200 block of Town Hall Drive to assist Greenfield Police with a theft. Back on Oct. 31, 2022, $6,000 was taken from a business owner’s account via wire transfer. Owners insurance company is handling and needed a police report.
- On Jan. 20, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road to assist Greenfield Police with a traffic stop. Deputy saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road intersection. Driver admitted not stopping at the stop sign. Deputy Issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
- On Jan. 22, deputy responded to an address in the 7700 block of Commerce Circle to assist Greenfield Police with an alarm. Deputy verified it was a false alarm.
- On Jan. 23, deputy responded to an intersection of Woodland Trail and Greenfield Road to assist Greenfield Police. Deputy dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch. Private tow requested.
- On Jan. 23, deputy responded to an intersection of County Road 50 and Queen Street to assist Greenfield Police. Deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed. Driver was issued a citation.
- On Jan. 25, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Town Hall Drive to assist Greenfield Police. Deputy observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rebecca Park Trail. Deputy initiated a traffic stop at Rebecca Park Trail and Townhall Drive. Deputy issued a citation for a failure to stop at stop sign.
- On Jan. 26, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Greenfield Road to assist Greenfield Police with a traffic stop. Deputy saw a van traveling eastbound on Rebecca Park Trail fail to stop at a stop sign. Driver of the vehicle stated she might’ve slowed down approaching the intersection of Greenfield Road and Rebecca Park Trail. Deputy issued a citation to driver.
Hanover
- On Jan. 17, deputy responded to an address in the 29900 block of 109th Avenue to assist Hanover Police with an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched to a barking dog complaint at a residence in the city. Two dogs were outside in a fenced in area initially observed not barking. Dogs then briefly started barking when deputy was parked in front of residence and when walking up to buildings on residence. Resident was not home initially. Dogs had access to a pole barn through a dog door for appropriate shelter in the fenced in area. Resident eventually arrived on scene and was advised of the barking dog complaint.
- On Jan. 23, deputy responded to 109th Ave. and Jonquil Lane to assist Hanover Police with a driver that hit a deer. Driver was not injured. Deputy issued a deer tag and the deer was removed from the scene by another driver.
Rockford
- On Jan. 18, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Ash Street to assist Rockford Police with a traffic stop.
- On Jan. 19, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 to assist Rockford Police with a business alarm. All doors to the business were checked and all secured. No signs of tampering were seen.
- On Jan. 19, deputy responded to the intersection of County 50 and Highway 55 to assist Rockford Police with a two vehicle accident. Driver of vehicle #1 was unable to stop at Highway 55 and County Road 50 westbound light. Vehicle #1 hit the tire rim of vehicle #2.
- On Jan. 22, deputy responded to an intersection of Elm Street and Mechanic Street to assist Rockford Police with a traffic stop. Deputy arrived on scene and assisted with traffic stop until additional deputies from Wright County arrived on scene.
