Corcoran
Thursday, April 17
- Deputy responded to an address in the 23400 block of Larsen Road to assist Corcoran Police with a lost dog. Deputy helped look for dog and was informed by the dog’s owner that the dog had been found.
Saturday, April 9
- Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police on a hit and run motor vehicle accident. K9 deployed to track suspect. Drone also deployed to search for suspect. Suspect later located at a residence south of the crash scene.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 9900 block of Sundance Road to assist Corcoran Police with a check burn for a permit burn which turned into a neighbor complaint. Deputies assisted with scene presence as call was sorted out.
- Deputies responded to an address in the 9300 block of Bechtold Road to assist Corcoran Police with an afterhours noise complaint of shooting after dusk. Deputy provided scene backup as parties were talked to.
Sunday, April 10
- Deputy responded to an address in the 20600 block of County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police on a hit deer. Deputy self-assigned to assist Corcoran PD with a vehicle that hit a deer and airbags were deployed. Checked the area for the deer and was unable to locate it.
Dayton
Saturday, April 9
- Deputies responded to the intersection of Territorial Road and Brockton to assist Dayton Police on a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Assisted with gathering information. Assisted with traffic control. Provided extra officer presence.
Greenfield
Friday, April 8
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Vernon Street for a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch. Deputy checked the vehicle, unoccupied, tow started. Phone number found for RO, message left. Area was checked for driver, nothing found, footprints led up to the roadway.
Rockford
Monday, April 4
- Deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Terrace Circle for an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched to complaint of neighbor’s dog loose in the area and concern for safety of children playing outside. Deputy spoke to owner of the dog and advised him to make sure they maintain their dog while it is outside. Deputy assisted parties with exchanging personal information so they could contact each other for future issues if they arise.
Sunday, April 10
- Deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a civil dispute. Deputy dispatched to take a report concerning parking. Property owner states an adult female stated one of his customers could not park in front of business because the vehicle was blocking the road. Property owner stated the vehicle was not blocking the road and is tired of the female harassing him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.