Corcoran

On Sept. 3, deputy responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a domestic assault call. Deputy assisted in searching the area. Suspect was not located. Corcoran is handling the report.

On Sept. 3, deputy responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police in taking an adult male into custody on a Ramsey County felony warrant. Male was taken into custody without incident. Corcoran is handling the report.  

On Sept. 6, deputy responded to 20000 block of Sunny Hill Lane to assist Corcoran Police on a medical call. Adult female was transported to Maple Grove Hospital via ambulance.  

On Sept. 6, deputy responded to 22000 block of Oakdale Drive to assist Corcoran Police with an alarm. Deputy assisted Corcoran Police with searching and securing the area around the residence. Per homeowner’s request, the inside of the residence also was searched and secured.

Greenfield

On Aug. 31, deputy responded to Dogwood Street for report of a property damage accident. Deputy observed front-end damage to passenger sedan that had been traveling northbound on Dogwood Street just south of the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks. Driver did not want EMS response and requested a tow. Deputy filled out the Minnesota State Accident Report.

On Sept. 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Highway 55 for complaint of a deer laying in the lane of traffic. A vehicle had hit the deer. Deputy removed it from the roadway and placed it in the ditch. County shops were notified to pick up the deer.

On Sept. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Rebecca Park Trail for an unattended vehicle in a ditch on side of road. Deputies contacted adult male and registered owner of the vehicle. He was camped out in a tent near the vehicle. Deputies advised male to clear the area when it got light outside.

Rockford

On Sept. 1, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Bridge Street. Anoka Police requested deputies to locate a stolen vehicle and suspect in Rockford. Deputies were unable to locate the stolen vehicle or suspect. Deputies advised Anoka Police.

On Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a 911 hang-up phone call. Deputies met with residents of the house and separated the parties. Both parties did not want to press charges and were sent separate ways for the day.

On Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a traffic complaint. Deputies located a car matching the description. Deputies knocked on the door, spoke to registered owner and advised him to drive carefully in the trailer park.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments