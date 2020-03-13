Corcoran
On March 3, a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a report of a stabbing. Deputy assisted in providing minor medical aid to the victim. Deputy assisted in attempting to locate suspect weapon. Deputy assisted with securing the scene until it was code 4. No other action was taken.
On March 4, deputies responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a warrant pickup attempt. Deputies attempted to locate an adult male, no contact. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 5, deputy responded to an address in the 6400 block of Old Settlers Road to assist Corcoran Police with a residential alarm. Homeowner contacted, no problems. Clear false trip. No other action was taken.
On March 6, deputy responded to an address in the 20000 block of Hunters Ridge to assist Corcoran Police at a possible burglary. A female suspect left prior to officer’s arrival. Deputy spoke to residents at three neighbor’s houses. No other action was taken.
On March 6, deputy responded to an address in the 19400 block of Lupine Lane to assist Corcoran Police on a domestic. Deputy assisted on a domestic that was aired as possibly physical. Deputy stood by while Corcoran Officer talked to the two parties at the residence. Domestic was verbal only. Deputy and officers cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 6, deputy responded to an address in the 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a verbal domestic. Parties separated. No other action was taken.
On March 8, deputy responded to the intersection of Hackamore Road and County Road 116 to assist Corcoran Police with an animal complaint. Deputy assisted in locating a loose horse reported running down the road. Horse and owner located. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On March 2, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a report of a hit deer. Deputies located the deer on the shoulder of the road. Deputies notified highway maintenance of the deer’s location. No other action was taken.
On March 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood Street for a report of a personal injury accident. One driver was transported to North Memorial Hospital. One semi was evaluated by a State Trooper and driven away by the driver. One vehicle was towed by Burda’s Towing. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 5, deputy responded to an address in the 6000 block of Country Lane for a medical. One adult male was checked out and not transported. No other action was taken.
On March 5, deputies responded to an address in the 7600 block of Kurt Street for a report of a child locked in a car. Mother accidentally locked her child in her car while it was running. Corcoran Police assisted and was able to unlock the car. Deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Yvette for a safety check. Deputy was dispatched to a male running on the shoulder of Highway 55. Deputy responded to the area and checked for the male. Deputy did not make contact with anyone. Deputy cleared the area. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Highway 55 for a traffic stop. Adult male stopped for speed and arrested for DWI. Report will be sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On March 8, deputy responded to an address in the 5100 block of Country Circle for a medical. Deputy spoke to involved parties. One adult female taken to Maple Grove Hospital by mother. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
Hanover
On March 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and Jonquil Lane for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a hit deer still alive, with no vehicles around. Deputy arrived on scene and found the deer still alive and euthanized the deer with deputy’s duty weapon. Deputy then found a local resident from the area that wanted the deer for consumption. Deputy cleared the call after deer was taken away and a permit was given to the resident for the carcass. No other action was taken.
On March 4, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane for a medical. Paramedics and Hanover Fire arrived shortly after deputy arrived. One adult female was transported to North Memorial Hospital. No other action was taken.
On March 6, deputy responded to an address in the 11000 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a trespassing complaint. Homeowner stated the previous owner was at the residence trying to take items that didn’t belong to them. Suspect gone upon arrival and homeowner stated no items were taken. Clear information received. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On March 3, deputy responded to an address in the 6300 block of County Road 10 for an animal complaint. Deputy was dispatched to a hit deer still alive, with no vehicles around. Deputy arrived on scene and found the deer still alive and euthanized the deer with deputy’s duty weapon. Deputy then found a local resident from the area that wanted the deer for consumption. Deputy cleared the call after deer was taken away and a permit was given to the resident for the carcass. No other action was taken.
On March 3, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of County Road 50 for a complaint of people campaigning in front of the voting area. Deputy arrived in the area and could not find any people campaigning or causing a disturbance. Deputy also tried calling the reporting party who would not answer the phone. Deputy cleared the call with it being unfounded. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Rockford Fire and Alina EMS were on scene prior to deputy’s arrival. One adult female was transported via Alina. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Rockford Fire was on scene when deputy arrived. Deputy made sure scene was secure as Fire attended to patient. Deputy cleared after EMS arrived. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a stalled vehicle blocking a lane of Highway 55. Could not get vehicle into neutral to move out of the lane of traffic. Burda’s Towing responded to tow the vehicle. No other action was taken.
On March 8, deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of County Road 50 for a medical. Fire and paramedics handled patient care. Adult female transported to Methodist Hospital. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On March 2, deputies responded to an address in the 14400 block of Ferndale Drive for a warrant pickup attempt. The residence and occupants were turned over to Minneapolis Police Investigators.
On March 4, deputies responded to Rogers High School to assist with a standby as they notified a student of his discipline. Staff was unable to locate student and deputies cleared. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputies responded to an address in the 13100 block of Basswood Lane to assist Rogers Police with a medical. Deputies were on perimeter behind the residence until Rogers Officers took the male into custody. Deputies cleared once the male was in custody. No other action was taken.
On March 7, deputy responded to a business in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road South for a property damage accident. Upon deputy’s arrival, both parties agreed to exchange information and handle the repairs without a report or insurance companies. Deputy took photos of both parties’ driver’s license and insurance cards in case they don’t resolve on own. No other action was taken.
