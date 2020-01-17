Corcoran
On Jan. 6, a Hennepin County deputy responded to the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Windmill Drive for a motorist assist. Deputy stopped to check on a vehicle on the roadside with a party walking around it with a flashlight. Deputy checked on the party and checked the welfare. Deputy provided lighting assistance until the vehicle was moved. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 7, deputy responded to the area of County Road 19 and Meadow Creek Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a report of two loose horses. Deputy checked for the horses and looked at fences for openings. Deputy cleared the call after not locating the two loose horses or openings in the fence. No other action was taken.
Greenfield
On Jan. 6, deputy responded to an address in the 7700 block of Ingram Street for a suspicious activity report. Reporting party reported a vehicle and people at a house under construction. Deputy spoke with the two parties and they were contractors there to take measurements. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 9, deputies responded to an address in the 4900 block of 71st Avenue to assist Fire and EMS with a medical incident. One adult male was transported to a hospital via EMS. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for an unwanted person report. Homeowner wanted an adult female removed from home. Deputy transported female to a business in Rockford. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 10, deputy responded to the 6000 block of Sioux Trail for a juvenile complaint. Deputy arrived in the area and met with the reporting party and obtained information. Deputy drove around the area looking for the juveniles. Deputy cleared the call with report and unable to find the juveniles responsible for the complaint. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 12, deputy responded to a business in the 6900 block of 69th Lane North for a suspicious vehicle report. Deputy arrived on scene and found the vehicle unoccupied. Deputy confirmed the vehicle was not stolen or wanted for any reason. Deputy cleared call unfounded and no law enforcement action taken. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 12, deputy responded to the area of Woodland Trail and 84th Avenue North for an animal complaint. Deputy drove around the area and called reporting party and obtained information. Deputy cleared the call with unfounded after not finding the animal. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 12, deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Red Fox Trail for a theft report. Reporting party reported that items were taken from his vehicle. A report was completed. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Hanover
On Jan. 9, deputy responded to an address in the 11600 block of Crow Hassan Park Road for a residential alarm. Deputy met home owner upon arrival, who explained that he accidentally set off the alarm. Deputy cleared. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane North for a medical. Deputy assisted paramedics with loading an adult female into ambulance. Female transported to Abbott Hospital. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 10, deputy responded to an address in the 10800 block of Settlers Lane North for a medical. Deputy arrived on scene with Fire/Rescue giving patient care. Deputy cleared scene with no patient contact after patient was transported to a nearby hospital via paramedics. No other action was taken.
Rogers
On Jan. 7, deputy responded to an address in the 13900 block of Orchid Avenue to assist Rogers Police with a welfare check. One adult male was checked out by ambulance. All cleared without incident. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 7, deputy responded to a business in the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road to assist Rogers Police with locating and arresting a theft suspect. Rogers Police took custody of adult male. No other action was taken.
On Jan. 11, deputy responded to an address in the 22300 block of Jed Drive for a medical. Upon arrival, deputy found a neighbor assisting patient. Deputy cleared after North EMS arrived. No other action was taken.
