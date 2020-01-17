Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.