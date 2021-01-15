Greenfield
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to the 5000 block of Linda Lane to collect bail for a misdemeanor warrant. Adult female was given a new court date. No bail was collected because the bail was waived. Female was given a copy of the bail receipt.
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to the 6000 block of County Road 50 for complaint about two German Shepherds running loose. Both dogs were returned to their owners.
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to the 5000 block of Nielsen Circle for a domestic dispute that was possibly physical. Deputies arrived and found it to be a verbal domestic between an adult son and father. Parties were separated on deputy’s arrival. Parties stated they could get along for the night.
On Jan. 5, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of property damage that occurred overnight. Victim’s neighbor witnessed a vehicle colliding with a second vehicle and fleeing the scene. Victim and witness knew suspect vehicle. Deputy located suspect vehicle but was unable to contact the driver. Deputy completed report. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Rockford
On Jan. 4, deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a report of property damage. A Domino’s semi-truck had backed into a passenger car in the parking lot and damaged the passenger side of the car. No damage to the semi-trailer was visible. Information was exchanged between drivers, and photos were taken. No accident report was filed because the incident was not on a public roadway.
On Jan. 6, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Fire Department was on scene upon deputy’s arrival. No assistance was needed. Subject was transported to local hospital for treatment.
On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department was on scene providing medical attention. Deputies gathered patient information. North Ambulance transported patient to Methodist Hospital.
