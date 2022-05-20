- Deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of Woodland Trail for a road hazard call. Large amounts of mud and straw was observed on the roadway by Deputy. Deputy advised dispatch that road hazard was not blocking or impeding traffic but a sweeper would be needed later.
Hanover
Friday, May 13
- Deputy responded to an address in the 28000 block of 109th Avenue for a damage to property report. Dispatched on a report of telephone cables that were cut. Deputy spoke with Century Link employees who stated that the homeowner admitted to cutting the cables. The cutting of the cables left a large portion of Hanover without telephone service. The homeowner admitted to cutting the cables. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
Rockford
Monday, May 9
- Deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 50 and Raven Ridge Court for a traffic complaint. It was reported that a student transport van was driving on the pedestrian walkway honking at a student to move. The walkway is on the shoulder of County Road 50 in Rockford. It was described as a female driver of Nextest van. Deputy spoke with that driver who said she thought it was a turn lane and that the student was walking in the street.
Wednesday, May 11
- Deputy responded to Rockford High School for a report of a stolen license plate. The plate was discovered missing after a softball game at the Rockford High School. The plate was entered stolen through dispatch. A report was completed. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Detective is investigating.
Friday, May 13
- Deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a warrant arrest. Deputy observed a vehicle with a registered owner (RO) who had active warrants. Deputy made contact with the driver/ RO and positively ID’d him via MN DL. Male arrested, warrants confirmed, and male brought to jail.
Sunday, May 15
- Deputy responded to a business in the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a report of a found Police ID. Deputy called Mountain Lake PD and left a message stating that the ID will be mailed to their department.
