- Deputy responded to an address in the 19300 block of 74th Avenue for a fire Feb. 8. Deputy in the area of a possible gas leak. Cleared by fire.
Greenfield
- Deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a parking complaint of vehicles parked on private property Feb. 8. Deputy arrived and located two vehicles parked at the entrance to the driveway off to the side near the entrance of the park entrance. Deputy advised owners they could impound and remove the vehicles from their property. Reporting party advised to make contact with Three Rivers to see if they can work on placing proper signage in the area to prevent this issue from happening in the future.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 6600 block of Sioux Trail for a report of a suspicious activity Feb. 11. The house was checked, and nothing was located.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 9000 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a hit deer report Feb. 12. Reporting party stated he observed the deer earlier in the morning which appeared to have been hit by a vehicle near roadway.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 4800 block of Woodland Trail for a vehicle in the ditch Feb. 13. Deputy was dispatched to the noted location for a vehicle parked in front of the cemetery with its lights on. Upon arrival deputy noted vehicle was in the ditch on the north side of the roadway. Deputy spoke to the driver who stated that she thought there was a parking lot there and misjudged the roadway, driver stated she had AAA on the way to pull the vehicle out. Deputy did not observe any damage and driver stated she did not need deputy to wait around for a tow.
Rockford
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and County Road 10 for a property damage accident Feb. 7. Information exchanged and photos taken of the damage.
- Deputy responded to Rockford Elementary School for a report of a hit and run Feb. 8. Reporting party said his vehicle was hit in the staff parking lot on Jan. 25. The damage was located on the rear driver side wheel well.
Rogers
- Deputy responded to a business in the 23000 block of Industrial Boulevard for a report of an alarm with an open door Feb. 9. Deputy assisted with searching the building. No one was located inside, and nothing appeared out of place.
