Corcoran
On June 23, deputy responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a warrant attempt. A resident of the home said the subject had been arrested earlier in the week.
On June 25, deputies responded to the 7500 block of Fir Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a disturbance call. Corcoran Police took adult male into custody on suspicion of DWI.
On June 25, deputy responded to the 20200 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a report of an unwanted male in a house. Reporting party stated that the intruder took a shower and sat on the couch. The house was searched, and no one was found. The reporting party did not see the intruder leave.
On June 25, deputy responded to the 22900 block of County Road 50 to assist Corcoran Police with a missing person call that turned into a medical call. Deputy was requested by 5300 and asked to search the area of County Road 19, both north and south of County Road 50. During search, 5300 found the person. Adult male was actually having a medical issue. Male went with EMS voluntarily.
On June 27, deputy responded to the 8200 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police on a traffic stop. Adult male was arrested by Corcoran Police for DWI. Deputy assisted with scene security during stop.
Greenfield
On June 21, deputy responded to the 8100 block of Fern Lane for a suspicious activity report. Deputy responded to an abandoned tent in the caller’s woods on his property. Tent was located. It did not appear to have been there long and was most likely blown in by the wind. Caller was advised that he could dispose of the tent.
On June 22, deputy responded to the 6700 block of Harff Road for a report of a suspicious person working on a car. Deputy talked with a female. She stated that she had an argument with parents and wanted to work on her car door away from her parent’s house. Deputy identified the driver with a state records check. Deputy advised her that it was highly suspicious to work on car at the end of a dead-end road and go in and out of the woods. Female driver stated that she would leave the area.
On June 23, deputy responded to the 7600 block of 84th Avenue for an unattended/abandoned motor vehicle. Vehicle was partially blocking residential driveway. Registered owner could not be contacted via phone. Deputy spoke with registered owner’s father at registered address for vehicle. Vehicle was released to family member.
On June 23, deputy responded to the 6400 block of Hidden Lane for a report of mail located in the wrong mailbox. Reporting party collected mail from her mailbox and stated that she found mail for five other addresses in her mailbox. Addresses were within one block of reporting party’s address and appeared to be delivered in a bundle to the wrong address. No mail had damage or appeared to be tampered with. Deputy collected mail and determined nothing suspicious occurred. Deputy hand delivered mail to listed addresses and spoke with residents. They stated that they have not had any prior or current issues with mail theft.
On June 24, deputies responded to the 6700 block of Woodland Trail for a medical call. Deputies met a vehicle exiting the driveway. Deputies spoke to an adult male who said that they were going to self-transport to Maple Grove Hospital. Deputies verbally identified the patient. Fire and EMS were canceled.
On June 25, deputy responded to the 7900 block of Vernon Street for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department was on scene. The adult female patient refused transport after the medical issue was handled.
Hanover
On June 25, deputy responded to the 10600 block of 108th Avenue for a theft report. Deputy took report from the reporting party and his wife. They reported a scam by persons claiming to be federal agents. They lost $4,550 via gift cards. A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Investigator is investigating.
Rockford
On June 23, deputy responded to the 7500 block of Highway 55 to assist Wright County Sheriff’s Office on a weapons incident. The incident was a traffic altercation that involved individuals displaying knife/machete weapons. Deputy detained one individual and collected one weapon until Wright County arrived to speak with them.
On June 26, deputy responded to a business in the 8090 block of County Road 50 for a medical call. Rockford Fire Department and North Paramedics arrived, and the patient was transported for evaluation prior to deputy’s arrival.
Rogers
On June 21, deputy responded to the 13500 block of Hynes Court to assist Rogers Police with a house fire. Deputy was advised that the situation was under control and assistance was not needed.
On June 21, deputy responded to the 27200 block of Tucker Road to assist Rogers Police on an injury accident. Adult female driver went into ditch. Her vehicle hit a power line. North Paramedics transported female for her injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.