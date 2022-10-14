Corcoran
- On Sept. 26, deputy responded to a business in the 9700 block of County Road 101 to assist Corcoran Police with an intoxicated male. Deputy cleared after adult male was driven home by Corcoran Police and no more assistance was needed.
Corcoran
- On Sept. 26, deputy responded to an address in the 8900 block of Bechtold Road for a residential alarm. Deputy arrived on scene and checked perimeter and determined everything was okay. Deputy also spoke with homeowner onsite that confirmed everything was okay and secured.
- On Sept. 27, deputy responded to an address in the 6200 block of Willow Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a reported burglary. Deputy assisted in checking the perimeter, and upon finding signs of forced entry, assisted in clearing the residence and outbuilding. Deputy cleared after not locating any person in the residence.
- On Oct. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 21200 block of 93rd Avenue to assist Corcoran Police with a report of shots heard. Deputy and Maple Grove PD responded to the area and could not locate any signs of gun shots being fired, and no gun shots heard while in area. Unable to locate.
Greenfield
- On Sept. 26, deputies responded to an address in the 6300 block of 76th Lane for an animal complaint. Deputies took a phone call report of nuisance cats in the vicinity. Deputies cleared after advising the reporting party of the Greenfield city ordinance.
- On Oct. 1, deputy responded to an address in the 6600 block of 73rd Avenue for a report of a residential alarm. Deputy arrived and checked area and found nothing out of the ordinary. Deputy called homeowner and homeowner stated it was his daughter slamming the door as she left the house.
Rockford
- On Sept. 26, deputies responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a suspicious activity in the area of Pool Street and Terrace Street in the Tower Terrace Trailer Park. Deputies made contact with an adult female, who had been previously evicted from the address, who was collecting belongings from the property. Deputies attempted to make contact with property management for possible trespassing charges but were unable to.
- On Sept. 28, deputy responded to Rockford High School for a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot. Driver/vehicle information verified and HCSO Crash Exchange form completed/given to both drivers. No injuries.
Rogers
- On Oct. 2, deputy responded to a business in the 14000 block of Northdale Boulevard to assist Rogers Police and MN State Patrol with a street racer detail. Deputy assisted by backing up Rogers PD on a traffic stop at Main Street/141st Ave. Deputy assisted with checking on an address in Rogers that MN State Patrol believed suspected vehicles would be meeting up, no suspected vehicles located.
