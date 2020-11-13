Corcoran
On Nov. 4, deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and Fox Valley Drive to assist Corcoran Police on a DWI traffic stop. Deputy assisted with providing a preliminary breath alcohol test and with running DMT-G breath test at Corcoran Police Department.
On November 8, deputy responded to 7000 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police on a verbal domestic dispute call. Deputy remained on scene until officer cleared.
Greenfield
On Nov. 3, deputy responded to 9000 block of Scott Street for a medical call. Hanover Fire Department was evaluating adult male. Deputy gathered information and waited with patient until paramedics arrived. North Memorial Ambulance transported adult male to Abbott Hospital.
On Nov. 3, deputies responded to 5000 block of Country Circle for a welfare check. Deputies gathered information to complete a report. No enforcement action was taken.
On Nov. 4, deputy responded to Pioneer Trail for call of a hit deer. No injuries were reported. One vehicle was involved and privately towed.
On Nov. 5, deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Highway 55 for report of a car that had a driver who appeared to be sleeping at the wheel. Corcoran Officer arrived and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and took the driver into custody for DWI. The driver refused DMT breath testing at Corcoran Police Department. Male was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for DWI test refusal. Report was sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On Nov. 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood Street for a property damage accident. Both drivers stated they were not injured and did not need medical attention. Deputy photographed the damage. Deputy also filled out drivers’ information exchange forms, gave them to both drivers and filled out a state accident report.
On Nov. 8, deputy responded to 7000 block of Pioneer Trail for a medical call. Patient was assisted. No other action was taken.
Rockford
On Nov. 3, deputy responded to Rockford Community Center for report of a disturbance outside of the RCC Election Polling station. An RCC employee said two males were outside yelling and about to fight. She identified the driver of a vehicle as one of the men involved. The driver was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for DWI. He posted bail and was released with a court date.
On Nov. 4, deputy responded to 6000 block of Terrace Circle for a medical call. Fire Department was already on scene and tending to the patient. Deputy stood by for officer presence until the ambulance arrived. Deputy cleared after ambulance arrival.
On Nov. 6, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for report of a domestic disturbance. Adult male and female were involved in an argument. Both stated they were not injured and neither wanted paramedics. No injuries were visible. Both parties said they were leaving. Neither party wanted any action taken. Deputy cleared.
On Nov. 7, deputy responded to 8000 block of Highway 55 for report of a physical domestic dispute. Deputy contacted both parties who both were intoxicated. No physical altercation occurred, only a verbal argument. No action was taken by either party. Deputy cleared.
Rogers
On Nov. 7, deputy responded to 21000 block of John Milless Drive to assist Rogers Police with a suspicious activity call in the parking lot of the Pleasant Lake Apartments. Deputies assisted Rogers Police with additional officer presence during their investigation.
On Nov. 7, deputies responded to a business in the 14000 block of Main Street to assist Rogers Police with an unwanted party making threats and refusing to leave property. Deputies assisted Rogers Police with attempting to locate the unwanted party. He came out of the bushes where he was hiding. Deputies stood by and provided additional officer presence during police investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.