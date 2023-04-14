Corcoran
- On April 3, deputy responded to an address on the 6700 block of Willow Drive to assist Corcoran Police with a 911 hang-up. Deputy checked the area and knocked on doors of residence. No contact, clear assist.
Dayton
- On April 3, deputy responded to a business on the 11300 block of Dayton River Road on a possible robbery of a business. Deputy cleared the call while heading to the scene after other units arrived on the scene and determined that everything was okay.
Greenfield
- On April 6, deputy responded to an address on the 6700 block of Basswood Lane for a 911 hang up. Deputy canceled in route to the call by dispatch.
- On April 6, deputy responded to an address on the 7700 block of Erick Street for a suspicious activity call. Reporting party stated a male subject knocked on her door loudly while screaming. Party said she didn’t locate who knocked on her door. Deputy checked the area and didn’t locate anyone.
- On April 7, deputy responded to an address on the 7400 block of Kurt Street for an animal complaint. Deputy dispatched for lost dogs in Greenfield. Deputy responded to area and unable to locate.
- On April 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Tamarack for an abandoned vehicle. Vehicle located at end of a low maintenance road with hood and trunk open and drivers door open with items scattered about. Deputy unable to locate anyone with vehicle. Vehicle was located on impassible road.
- On April 8, deputy responded to an address on the 5600 block of Linda Lane for an alarm. Residence appeared secured and cleared.
- On April 9, deputy responded to an address on the 6200 block of Tamarack Street for a parking complaint. Deputy received information of a vehicle parked at the end of a low maintenance road in Lake Rebecca Park Reserve. Same vehicle was checked by another deputy on April 7. Due to impassable muddy road conditions, the deputy was unable to impound vehicle at the time, and unable to reach the homeowner. Three Rivers Park Police also received a call on it, and the road appeared to have improved enough to have the vehicle impounded. Three Rivers Park Policed towed the vehicle and notified the registered owner’s father.
Rockford
- On April 3, deputy responded to an address on the 6200 block of County Road 10 for an abandoned vehicle. Deputy arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party and obtained initial information. Deputy cleared the abandoned vehicle call after the driver of the vehicle showed up and drove the vehicle away.
Rogers
- On April 6, deputy responded to a business on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive to assist Rogers Police on a domestic call in Cub Foods. Deputy provided back up to Rogers officers on the scene.
- On April 6, deputy responded to a business on the 13600 block of Rogers Drive to assist Rogers Police by transporting an adult female to jail for warrants.
